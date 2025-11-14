শুক্রবার, ১৪ নভেম্বর ২০২৫, ১২:১১ অপরাহ্ন
Amid security concerns, Pakistan cricket chief Mohsin Naqvi assures Sri Lanka players in person – Watch

  • আপডেট সময়: শুক্রবার, ১৪ নভেম্বর, ২০২৫
Amid security concerns, Pakistan cricket chief Mohsin Naqvi assures Sri Lanka players in person – Watch


Sri Lanka head coach Sanath Jayasuriya and PCB chief Mohsin Naqvi (Screengrab)

Pakistan Cricket Board Chairman Mohsin Naqvi met with players and officials from the Pakistan and Sri Lanka teams at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium before the second ODI. The meeting took place amid increased security measures following a recent suicide bombing in Islamabad. The purpose of the meeting was to boost team morale and reinforce PCB’s dedication to player and staff safety. Naqvi engaged with both teams, showing support and gratitude towards Sri Lanka for continuing the series despite recent events.Sri Lanka are currently in Pakistan for a three-match ODI series. The series has been affected by a bombing incident that occurred 17 kilometers from the team’s hotel in Rawalpindi, resulting in 12 fatalities and 27 injuries.The incident caused concern among Sri Lankan players, with reports indicating that eight team members initially wanted to return home due to safety concerns.Sri Lanka Cricket intervened by issuing a directive requiring all players, support staff, and management to stay in Pakistan and complete the tour. This decision followed detailed discussions with the Pakistan Cricket Board.The PCB responded by strengthening security measures around the team hotel, transportation, and practice facilities. Both cricket boards are working together to ensure the series continues as scheduled.Reports emerged that eight Sri Lankan players expressed their desire to leave Pakistan after the bombing incident. However, the Sri Lanka Cricket board maintained its position on continuing the tour.The decision to proceed with the series came after discussions between SLC and PCB officials. Both cricket boards have assured that all necessary security measures are being implemented to protect the teams.The cricket authorities have enhanced security protocols around team accommodations and travel arrangements. The series is moving forward with both boards maintaining close communication and coordination. Pakistan will take on Sri Lanka in the 2nd ODI on Friday, with the third and final match on Sunday. Sri Lanka are then scheduled to play a T20I tri-series in Pakistan.





