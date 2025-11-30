Andre Russell retires from IPL: Returns to KKR in new role | Cricket News

Kolkata Knight Riders’ iconic allrounder Andre Russell has announced his retirement from the Indian Premier League, ending a decade-long association with the franchise. The 37-year-old will now transition into a support staff role with KKR as the team’s new “Power Coach” from the 2026 season. Russell made the announcement on Instagram, addressing KKR fans directly. “I’ve made a decision to retire from the IPL. I will still be active playing in various leagues around the world and for all the other KKR franchises,” he wrote. He reflected fondly on his IPL career, recalling the sixes, match-winning performances, and MVP awards that made him one of the most feared T20 players in the world.

Explaining his timing, Russell said, “I don’t want to fade out. I want to leave a legacy behind. It’s best to retire when fans ask ‘why? You still have some more in you,’ instead of ‘yeah, you should have done it years back.’” He also admitted that seeing himself photoshopped in jerseys of other franchises made him realise his strong attachment to KKR’s purple and gold. Russell credited KKR’s management for supporting him through this transition. “There have been a lot of conversations between me and Mr. Venky Mysore and also Mr. Shah Rukh Khan. They have shown me love and respect and appreciated whatever I’ve been doing on the field. To be in a setup that’s familiar matters a lot.” As KKR’s Power Coach, Russell plans to impart his unique expertise and energy to the next generation. “When I heard that name – ‘Power Coach’ – I felt that describes Andre Russell the best, because the power that I possess when I bat, the energy I show in the field with the ball in hand, I can help in any department,” he said. Russell’s IPL legacy is monumental: two-time KKR champion (2014 and 2024), 223 sixes (joint-seventh all-time), 16 Player-of-the-Match awards, and the 2019 IPL Player of the Tournament. Across 139 appearances, Russell’s fearsome batting, explosive death-over bowling, and unmatched fielding have made him synonymous with KKR’s identity. He concluded with a heartfelt message to fans: “So Kolkata, I’ll be back. Korbo Lorbo Jeetbo.” Russell’s retirement from IPL cricket marks the end of an era, but his journey with KKR enters a new chapter — this time off the field, shaping future stars.