মঙ্গলবার , ২৫ জুলাই ২০২৩ | ১০ই শ্রাবণ, ১৪৩০ বঙ্গাব্দ
Argentina star Yamila Rodriguez surprises by picking Ronaldo over Messi | Football News

NEW DELHI: Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo are the two biggest football icons in the world and both of them boast of the most passionate and fervent fan followings.

But an Argentine picking Ronaldo over Messi is something hard to believe. Yes you read it right. Argentina women’s football team player Yamila Rodriguez turned out to be a Portugal’s legend fan.

Rodriguez has become the center of attention at the Women’s World Cup, currently taking place in Australia and New Zealand, all because of her striking tattoos.
In viral photos doing the rounds on social media, her left leg was captured with the tattoos of two footballing legends, Diego Maradona and Ronaldo but not Messi.
Argentina’s campaign in the World Cup started on a losing note as they suffered a 0-1 defeat at the hands of Italy in their opening Group G match at Eden Park on Monday.
It looked like Italy would have to settle for a draw in their Group G opener after Arianna Caruso and Valentina Giacinti both had goals disallowed in the first half.
But Cristiana Girelli, the Juventus veteran who was Italy’s top scorer in qualifying, came on for 16-year-old Giulia Dragoni near the end and needed just four minutes to make her mark with a superb header.





Source link

