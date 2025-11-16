রবিবার, ১৬ নভেম্বর ২০২৫, ০১:১০ অপরাহ্ন
শিরোনাম :
Rashmika Mandanna Finds Kriti Sanon And Dhanush’s Tere Ishk Mein Trailer ‘Exciting’ | Bollywood News ‘Emotionally drained’: RR owner explains the real reason behind Sanju Samson’s trade | Cricket News Morgan Freeman Calls Out AI Stealing His Voice: ‘Don’t Mimic Me With Falseness’ | Hollywood News এইচএসসির খাতা চ্যালেঞ্জে ঢাকা বোর্ডে জিপিএ-৫ পেলেন ২০১ জন Arjun Tendulkar’s LSG contract: What is his IPL 2026 salary? | Cricket News ট্রাকচাপায় কলেজছাত্র নিহত অস্ট্রেলিয়ার এমপিদের প্রতি তারেক রহমানের কৃতজ্ঞতা প্রকাশ IND vs SA: Eden pitch under fire as players question dangerous variable bounce | Cricket News Karan Johar Calls Mahesh Babu’s Varanasi Look ‘Epic’, Praises SS Rajamouli | Telugu Cinema News ২০২৬ সালে পবিত্র ঈদুল ফিতরের সম্ভাব্য তারিখ জানাল আরব আমিরাত
প্রচ্ছদ
খেলাধুলা

Arjun Tendulkar’s LSG contract: What is his IPL 2026 salary? | Cricket News

প্রতিবেদকের নাম
  • আপডেট সময়: রবিবার, ১৬ নভেম্বর, ২০২৫
  • ৬ সময় দেখুন
Arjun Tendulkar’s LSG contract: What is his IPL 2026 salary? | Cricket News


Arjun Tendulkar (Photo by Pankaj Nangia/Getty Images)

Arjun Tendulkar is set for a fresh start in the IPL after being traded from the Mumbai Indians to the Lucknow Super Giants, one of the more notable moves following the announcement of franchise retentions. The left-arm bowling all-rounder shifts base after two seasons with MI, opening the door to a new coaching group, a different dressing-room environment, and an opportunity to reboot his career. Arjun first entered the IPL in 2021 when Mumbai signed him for Rs 20 lakh at the mini-auction. Although he travelled with the squad to the UAE as a net bowler during IPL 2020, he did not appear in any matches that year. MI bought him again at the 2022 mega-auction, this time for Rs 30 lakh, despite competition from the Gujarat Titans who also made a bid. Expectations of a debut in 2022 did not materialise.

IPL retentions, releases and trades: The burning questions before deadline

His long-awaited debut finally arrived in 2023. Across four matches, he picked up 3 wickets while giving away 92 runs from 59 deliveries and added 13 runs with the bat. While he showed glimpses of promise, MI’s depth in fast bowling made it difficult for him to get consistent game time. The move to Lucknow does not alter his salary. LSG have retained his existing contract of Rs 30 lakh for IPL 2026, the same amount he has been earning since the 2022 mega-auction. This places him among the more economical all-round options in the league, especially with his ability to bowl in the powerplay and contribute at the lower order.





Source link

অনুগ্রহ করে এই পোস্টটি আপনার সোশ্যাল মিডিয়ায় শেয়ার করুন।

এই বিভাগের আরও খবর
‘Emotionally drained’: RR owner explains the real reason behind Sanju Samson’s trade | Cricket News

‘Emotionally drained’: RR owner explains the real reason behind Sanju Samson’s trade | Cricket News

IND vs SA: Eden pitch under fire as players question dangerous variable bounce | Cricket News

IND vs SA: Eden pitch under fire as players question dangerous variable bounce | Cricket News

IND vs SA: India captain Shubman Gill ruled out of Eden Gardens Test; BCCI shares latest update | Cricket News

IND vs SA: India captain Shubman Gill ruled out of Eden Gardens Test; BCCI shares latest update | Cricket News

India vs South Africa Live Score, 1st Test Day 3: Ravindra Jadeja four-for puts India on top as South Africa collapse to 93/7

India vs South Africa Live Score, 1st Test Day 3: Ravindra Jadeja four-for puts India on top as South Africa collapse to 93/7

ATP Finals: Jannik Sinner dominates Alex de Minaur, reaches championship match for third consecutive year | Tennis News

ATP Finals: Jannik Sinner dominates Alex de Minaur, reaches championship match for third consecutive year | Tennis News

IND vs SA: Didn’t expect the wicket to deteriorate so quickly, says Morne Morkel | Cricket News

IND vs SA: Didn’t expect the wicket to deteriorate so quickly, says Morne Morkel | Cricket News

কর্ণফুলীতে জোরপূর্বক প্রতিবেশীর গাছ কেটে জায়গা দখলের অভিযোগ
কর্ণফুলীতে জোরপূর্বক প্রতিবেশীর গাছ কেটে জায়গা দখলের অভিযোগ
‘Trophy is here, you just have to pick it up’: Team India stars rally behind Harmanpreet Kaur’s side ahead of World Cup final | Cricket News
‘Trophy is here, you just have to pick it up’: Team India stars rally behind Harmanpreet Kaur’s side ahead of World Cup final | Cricket News
আনোয়ারায় গ্ৰাম আদালতের প্রতিবেদন প্রস্তুত বিষয়ে প্রশিক্ষণ অনুষ্ঠিত
আনোয়ারায় গ্ৰাম আদালতের প্রতিবেদন প্রস্তুত বিষয়ে প্রশিক্ষণ অনুষ্ঠিত
বিনিয়োগের সম্ভাবনা, আইনি শূন্যতায় প্রতারণার ফাঁদ?
বিনিয়োগের সম্ভাবনা, আইনি শূন্যতায় প্রতারণার ফাঁদ?
ভোলায় বিজেপির কার্যালয়ে হামলার ঘটনায় মুখ খুললেন পার্থ
ভোলায় বিজেপির কার্যালয়ে হামলার ঘটনায় মুখ খুললেন পার্থ
নাগরপুরে বিএনপির উদ্যোগে বিপ্লব ও সংহতি দিবস উদযাপন
নাগরপুরে বিএনপির উদ্যোগে বিপ্লব ও সংহতি দিবস উদযাপন
দুই দিনের বৃষ্টির অজুহাতে সবজির দাম বৃদ্ধি, চরম বিপাকে সাধারন পেশাজীবী মানুষ
দুই দিনের বৃষ্টির অজুহাতে সবজির দাম বৃদ্ধি, চরম বিপাকে সাধারন পেশাজীবী মানুষ
ডেঙ্গুতে আরও ৫ মৃত্যু, হাসপাতালে ১১৬২
ডেঙ্গুতে আরও ৫ মৃত্যু, হাসপাতালে ১১৬২
কুষ্টিয়া-১ আসনে মনোনয়ন পেয়ে নেতা-কর্মীদের বাড়ি বাড়ি শুভেচ্ছা বিনিময় করছেন সাবেক এমপি রেজা আহমেদ বাচ্চু মোল্লা
কুষ্টিয়া-১ আসনে মনোনয়ন পেয়ে নেতা-কর্মীদের বাড়ি বাড়ি শুভেচ্ছা বিনিময় করছেন সাবেক এমপি রেজা আহমেদ বাচ্চু মোল্লা
মেলান্দহে আহলে হাদিসের কমিটি গঠন
মেলান্দহে আহলে হাদিসের কমিটি গঠন
Editor & Publisher: Joynal Abedin

News Editor: M.A Kaoser

Office: Ground Floor, Zam Zam Market, Bazarghata, Cox's Bazar.

Email : bdnewstimes24@gmail.com

© All rights reserved © 2013 bdnewstimes.com
Developed By BD IT HOST