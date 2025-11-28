‘Arre bhai, ye toh hamara dost hai’: Rohit Sharma’s banter with security goes viral – WATCH | Cricket News

Rohit Sharma is currently in Ranchi for the first ODI against South Africa (PTI Photo)

NEW DELHI: Former India captain Rohit Sharma is well known for his fun-loving attitude, and a recent moment at Ranchi airport showed that side of him again. The Hitman was seen light-heartedly explaining something to the security staff on behalf of his friend before casually putting his arm around him and walking ahead.Go Beyond The Boundary with our YouTube channel. SUBSCRIBE NOW!A clip of the moment has now gone viral on social media. In the video, Rohit is seen exiting Ranchi airport when Indian cricketer Shahbaz Nadeem approaches him to receive him. The security personnel, however, do not recognise Nadeem.Rohit is then heard telling the security staff in a playful tone: “Arre bhai, ye toh hamara dost hai. Ye toh hamara dekhbhaal kara hai [Hey brother, he’s our friend. He looks after us].”He then hugs Shahbaz Nadeem and continues walking with his arm around him, a gesture fans found endearing.

Look who is back! Virat Kohli arrives for the ODI series vs South Africa

Rohit is currently in Ranchi for the first ODI against South Africa, the opening match of the three-game series scheduled for Sunday.Watch the video hereOn Thursday, Rohit trained intensely, spending considerable time in the nets and also participating in fielding drills as part of his preparation.At 38, Rohit Sharma remains in strong form. During the recently concluded three-match ODI series against Australia, he scored a century and a fifty, including his 33rd ODI ton in the final match in Sydney.