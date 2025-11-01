রবিবার, ০২ নভেম্বর ২০২৫, ১২:৪৩ পূর্বাহ্ন
খেলাধুলা

Arsenal extend lead at summit with win over Burnley; Manchester United drop points | Football News

  শনিবার, ১ নভেম্বর, ২০২৫
Arsenal extend lead at summit with win over Burnley; Manchester United drop points | Football News


Manchester United sit in fifth spot after a 2-2 draw against Nottingham Forest. (Images via AP)

Arsenal put more distance between them and the rest at the top of the Premier League table with a composed 2-0 victory over Burnley on Saturday, extending their winning run in the competition to five matches. The result pushed Mikel Arteta’s men seven points clear at the summit and further strengthened their bid to end a two-decade wait for the league title. Viktor Gyokeres opened the scoring with a well-timed header from Declan Rice’s corner in the first half, marking his first league goal since mid-September. Rice then doubled Arsenal’s advantage in the 35th minute, heading home from close range to give the visitors firm control at Turf Moor. Arsenal’s threat from set-pieces once again proved decisive, while their defensive record remained formidable, having conceded just three league goals in ten games this season. Arteta praised the balance in his side’s performances, saying his players had “shown maturity in difficult away games” and were “playing with a real sense of control.” The Gunners have now won nine straight games across all competitions, maintaining a consistent rhythm on both ends of the pitch.

Britain Soccer Premier League

Gyokeres last scored a Premier League goal on September 13 against Nottingham Forest (AP Photo/Jon Super)

Burnley rarely threatened and remain in the bottom three, struggling to find form at home. Arsenal, meanwhile, continue to set the pace in the title race with another confident display built on discipline and precision.United held as Forest fight back in four-goal drawManchester United were held to a 2-2 draw by Nottingham Forest in a tense contest at the City Ground, despite leading twice. Casemiro put United ahead in the first half, giving Ruben Amorim’s side hope of a fourth straight league win. However, Forest, who had not scored a league goal since September 20, produced a spirited response after the break.

Arsenal wins again to extend lead in the Premier League and Man United salvages late draw

Casemiro has now scored in back-to-back games for Manchester United (Bradley Collyer/PA via AP)

Morgan Gibbs-White equalised in the 48th minute with a strong header before Nicolo Savona completed a quick turnaround just two minutes later. United were forced to chase the game and eventually found a late equaliser through Amad Diallo, whose sharp volley in the 81st minute ensured the points were shared.

Amorim later said his team “created enough to win” but admitted Forest “showed great character.” For Forest, manager Sean Dyche said he was “pleased with the fight shown,” though the result keeps them in the relegation zone, four points adrift of safety. United stay within reach of the top four but were left ruing missed chances in a match that tested their recent resurgence.





