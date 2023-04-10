সোমবার , ১০ এপ্রিল ২০২৩ | ২৭শে চৈত্র, ১৪২৯ বঙ্গাব্দ
  1. অর্থনীতি
  2. আইন-আদালত
  3. আন্তর্জাতিক
  4. ক্যারিয়ার
  5. খেলাধুলা
  6. জাতীয়
  7. তরুণ উদ্যোক্তা
  8. ধর্ম
  9. নারী ও শিশু
  10. প্রবাস সংবাদ
  11. প্রযুক্তি
  12. প্রেস বিজ্ঞপ্তি
  13. বহি বিশ্ব
  14. বাংলাদেশ
  15. বিনোদন
  /  খেলাধুলা

Arsenal held by Liverpool in blow to Premier League title bid | Football News

প্রতিবেদক
bdnewstimes
এপ্রিল ১০, ২০২৩ ৩:১১ পূর্বাহ্ণ
1681074665 photo


LIVERPOOL: Arsenal blew a two-goal lead in a pulsating 2-2 draw at Liverpool on Sunday to give Manchester City fresh hope of retaining the Premier League title.
Mikel Arteta’s men edged six points ahead of City at the top of the table, but the defending champions now have the destiny of the title in their own hands.
City have a game in hand and host the Gunners at the Etihad later this month.
Goals from Gabriel Martinelli and Gabriel Jesus appeared to have Arsenal cruising towards an eighth consecutive league win.

But Mohamed Salah pulled a goal back before half-time to spark a Liverpool fightback.
Salah missed a second-half penalty before Roberto Firmino headed in the equaliser three minutes from time.
Jurgen Klopp’s men then missed a series of chances to complete the comeback as Arsenal goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale salvaged a point for his side.
But the match will also live long in the memory for a remarkable incident just after the half-time whistle when assistant referee Constantine Hatzidakis thrust an elbow into the face of Liverpool left-back Andy Robertson.
Arsenal remain without an away league win to Liverpool since 2012 as they stumbled over one of the major hurdles between them and the title despite a perfect start.

football match2
taboola.com,1209195,DIRECT,c228e6794e811952 spotx.tv,71451,RESELLER spotxchange.com,71451,RESELLER pubmatic.com,156307,RESELLER appnexus.com,3364,RESELLER indexexchange.com,183756,RESELLER contextweb.com,560382,RESELLER tremorhub.com,z87wm,RESELLER rubiconproject.com,16698,RESELLER openx.com,539154393,RESELLER freewheel.tv,799921,RESELLER smartadserver.com,3563,RESELLER beachfront.com,13749,RESELLER emxdgt.com,1643,RESELLER improvedigital.com,1577,RESELLER video.unrulymedia.com,1166984029,RESELLER inmobi.com,a985e39014a94721a8e97c929d32ef9d,RESELLER pubnative.net,1007180,RESELLER smaato.com,1100047487,RESELLER synacor.com,82376,RESELLER sonobi.com,9a1db44c9c,RESELLER yahoo.com,59189,RESELLER imds.tv,82376,RESELLER yahoo.com,59177,RESELLER vidoomy.com,2717565,RESELLER

It took just eight minutes for the visitors to make the breakthrough as Bukayo Saka surged through the Liverpool defence and the ball broke kindly for Martinelli to prod past his Brazilian international teammate Alisson Becker.
Only a glaring miss from Jesus and a fine save by Alisson to deny Oleksandr Zinchenko prevented Arsenal from being out of sight within 15 minutes.
Virgil van Dijk’s slump in form has played a major role in Liverpool’s collapse from the team that came close to an unprecedented quadruple last season to mid-table mediocrity.
The Dutch centre-back was caught on his heels as Arsenal doubled their lead when Jesus was left unmarked to head in Martinelli’s cross on 28 minutes.
But signs of a youthful side going for their first title finally showed once Salah halved the arrears three minutes before half-time.
Liverpool could even have been level by the break as Jordan Henderson blazed another big chance over.

football match3

But that was just the start of the drama as Robertson was elbowed by assistant referee Hatzidakis as the players left the field for half-time.
That incident fired Liverpool up as they came flying out the blocks in the second half and had a golden opportunity to level when Rob Holding brought down Diogo Jota, but Salah slotted the penalty wide.
Salah nearly made amends moments later as Ramsdale produced a stunning save to keep his side in front and the England goalkeeper was needed again nine minutes from time to save a one-on-one with Darwin Nunez.
Firmino finally made Liverpool’s pressure count when he headed home Trent Alexander-Arnold’s cross to set up a grandstand finish.
Salah blazed over a glorious chance before Ramsdale made remarkable saves from the Egyptian and Ibrahima Konate to ensure Arsenal escaped just with a point.
But Liverpool’s rally may prove too little, too late both on the day and for their chances of Champions League football next season.
The Reds have failed to win any of their five games since a remarkable 7-0 win over Manchester United last month.
Liverpool remain down in eighth, 12 points adrift of the top four.





Source link

বিডিনিউজে সর্বশেষ

wm CTG Ship
শুভেচ্ছা সফরে চট্টগ্রাম বন্দরে জাপানের ২ যুদ্ধজাহাজ
বাংলাদেশ
1681074665 photo
Arsenal held by Liverpool in blow to Premier League title bid | Football News
খেলাধুলা
paan
Viral Video || JUMBO FIRE PAAN: লেগেছে লেগেছে লেগেছে লেগেছে…! পানের মধ্যে জ্বলছে আগুন!
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
shah rukh khan malaika
SRK Calls Rinku Singh ‘My Baby’ After KKR Beats GT; Malaika Reacts After Ritesh Sidhwani Tries To Hold Her Hand
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ

বিডিনিউজে জনপ্রিয়

shutterstock 1814846240 16618592364x3 2
Smartphones With 108MP Camera: ভারী DSLR কেন? যখন এই ফোনগুলো দিচ্ছে ১০৮ এমপি ক্যামেরা! দেখে নিন
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
website ban
orders-67-porn-websites-to-be-blocked-for-violating-it-rules-2021 | আইন উল্লঙ্ঘন, আরও ৬৭ পর্ন ওয়েবসাইট ব্লক করল ভারত সরকার – News18 Bangla
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
Make
Durga Puja 2022, দুর্গাপুজো ২০২২, Anubrata mondal village puja,   – News18 Bangla
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
1662137428 photo
England’s Jonny Bairstow ruled out of T20 World Cup through injury | Cricket News
খেলাধুলা

সর্বশেষ - খেলাধুলা

সর্বোচ্চ পঠিত - খেলাধুলা

আপনার জন্য নির্বাচিত
ambee ferma

এমবি ফার্মার পর্ষদ সভা ৭ জুন – Corporate Sangbad

 wm puja mandoa

‘মণ্ডপে পুলিশ দিয়ে সাম্প্রদায়িকতা রোধ করা যাবে না’

 untitled design 2022 11 28t124035.706

Political Parties Got Rs 6,500 Cr through Electoral Bonds from 2017-21, Says ADR

 screenshot 20210830 075512 chrome copy 1600x1600

Kishwer Merchant Opens Up on Facing Difficulties During Childbirth, Pregnancy: Haven’t Been the Best

 1628058815 derek latest

Delectable Turn to Centre vs Oppn War of Words

 jacqueline fernandez 11

Jacqueline Fernandez Shoots With 365 Days Actor Michele Morrone, See Photos

 IMG 20230112 WA0004

টুঙ্গিপাড়ায় বঙ্গবন্ধুর সমাধিতে আইজিপির শ্রদ্ধা নিবেদন

 f03fbbb3237c2564cba40371255f5ed4 bose qc20

【エントリーしてポイント5倍】BOSE QuietComfort 20 Acoustic Noise Cancelling headphones ノイズキャンセリング イヤホン ボーズ公式ストア BOSE公式ストア – 通販

 legend of bhagat singh

As The Legend Of Bhagat Singh Clocks 20 Years, A Look At How Ajay Devgn Starrer Came Into Being

 1653195179 photo

IPL 2022, SRH vs PBKS: Sunrisers Hyderabad look to end on a winning note against Punjab Kings | Cricket News