Arshdeep Singh mimics fan’s ‘Jaiswal’ chant in girly voice, Yashasvi Jaiswal can’t stop laughing – WATCH | Cricket News

Yashasvi Jaiswal and Arshdeep Singh

NEW DELHI: India clinched a thrilling six-run win over England in a dramatic finish in the fifth and final Test match at The Oval, sealing a 2-2 draw in a fiercely-contested five-Test series that spanned six weeks of high-quality cricket. In one of the most gripping finales to a Test match in recent memory, England fell just short while chasing 374—what would have been their second-highest successful run chase in Test history.Mohammed Siraj was the star of the final day, claiming 5 for 104. His final wicket, Gus Atkinson (17), brought England’s innings to an end at 367, sparking celebrations in the Indian camp.

Inside The Oval: An Exclusive Tour of the Stadium Where India Played the Final Test

Siraj’s performance not only won India the match but also earned him the Player of the Match award, as he finished the series with an impressive 23 wickets.After the match, as the Indian players were heading to their team bus, a light-hearted moment stole the attention outside the stadium. A young fan was heard shouting “Jaiswal! Jaiswal!” as opener Yashasvi Jaiswal exited the ground. Hearing the enthusiastic chant, Arshdeep Singh, who was walking behind Jaiswal, playfully mimicked the fan in a high-pitched voice. The gesture left Jaiswal in splits, creating a delightful moment of camaraderie between the players.WATCH:Jaiswal had a solid series, featuring in all five Tests and scoring 411 runs at an average of 41.10, including two centuries and two fifties. Meanwhile, Arshdeep, who is yet to make his Test debut, remained on the sidelines throughout the series but was actively involved with the squad.The series not only provided high-intensity cricket but also moments of humour and bonding, a reminder of the lighter side of the game even amidst fierce competition.