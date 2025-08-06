Advertise here
বুধবার , ৬ আগস্ট ২০২৫ | ২৩শে শ্রাবণ, ১৪৩২ বঙ্গাব্দ
  1. অর্থনীতি
  2. আইন-আদালত
  3. ক্যারিয়ার
  4. খেলাধুলা
  5. জাতীয়
  6. তরুণ উদ্যোক্তা
  7. ধর্ম
  8. নারী ও শিশু
  9. প্রবাস সংবাদ
  10. প্রযুক্তি
  11. প্রেস বিজ্ঞপ্তি
  12. বহি বিশ্ব
  13. বাংলাদেশ
  14. বিনোদন
  15. মতামত
  /  খেলাধুলা

Arshdeep Singh mimics fan’s ‘Jaiswal’ chant in girly voice, Yashasvi Jaiswal can’t stop laughing – WATCH | Cricket News

প্রতিবেদক
bdnewstimes
আগস্ট ৬, ২০২৫ ১১:২০ অপরাহ্ণ
Arshdeep Singh mimics fan’s ‘Jaiswal’ chant in girly voice, Yashasvi Jaiswal can’t stop laughing – WATCH | Cricket News


Advertise here
Yashasvi Jaiswal and Arshdeep Singh

NEW DELHI: India clinched a thrilling six-run win over England in a dramatic finish in the fifth and final Test match at The Oval, sealing a 2-2 draw in a fiercely-contested five-Test series that spanned six weeks of high-quality cricket. In one of the most gripping finales to a Test match in recent memory, England fell just short while chasing 374—what would have been their second-highest successful run chase in Test history.Mohammed Siraj was the star of the final day, claiming 5 for 104. His final wicket, Gus Atkinson (17), brought England’s innings to an end at 367, sparking celebrations in the Indian camp.

Inside The Oval: An Exclusive Tour of the Stadium Where India Played the Final Test

Siraj’s performance not only won India the match but also earned him the Player of the Match award, as he finished the series with an impressive 23 wickets.After the match, as the Indian players were heading to their team bus, a light-hearted moment stole the attention outside the stadium. A young fan was heard shouting “Jaiswal! Jaiswal!” as opener Yashasvi Jaiswal exited the ground. Hearing the enthusiastic chant, Arshdeep Singh, who was walking behind Jaiswal, playfully mimicked the fan in a high-pitched voice. The gesture left Jaiswal in splits, creating a delightful moment of camaraderie between the players.WATCH:Jaiswal had a solid series, featuring in all five Tests and scoring 411 runs at an average of 41.10, including two centuries and two fifties. Meanwhile, Arshdeep, who is yet to make his Test debut, remained on the sidelines throughout the series but was actively involved with the squad.The series not only provided high-intensity cricket but also moments of humour and bonding, a reminder of the lighter side of the game even amidst fierce competition.





Source link

বিডিনিউজে সর্বশেষ

Lucky Zodiac on 7th August: আর মাত্র কয়েক ঘণ্টা, কাটিয়ে দিতে পারলেই ৭ অগাস্ট থেকে সুসময় শুরু এই ৫ রাশির! বদলে যাবে জীবন, টাকার বৃষ্টিতে ভাসবে সবাই বৃষ মিথুন সিংহ ধনু কুম্ভ Lucky Zodiac on 7th August: Good time for 5 zodiac signs on 7th August life will change with money rain Taurus Gemini Leo Sagittarius Aquarius astrology | জ্যোতিষকাহন
Lucky Zodiac on 7th August: আর মাত্র কয়েক ঘণ্টা, কাটিয়ে দিতে পারলেই ৭ অগাস্ট থেকে সুসময় শুরু এই ৫ রাশির! বদলে যাবে জীবন, টাকার বৃষ্টিতে ভাসবে সবাই বৃষ মিথুন সিংহ ধনু কুম্ভ Lucky Zodiac on 7th August: Good time for 5 zodiac signs on 7th August life will change with money rain Taurus Gemini Leo Sagittarius Aquarius astrology | জ্যোতিষকাহন
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
ট্রেলারেই চমক দিল ধূমকেতু৷ প্রায় ১০ বছর পর দেব-শুভশ্রী আবার একসঙ্গে স্টেজ শেয়ার করলেন৷ এবার তাঁর ছবি মুক্তির অপেক্ষায়৷ প্রেম এবং পরবর্তীতে বিচ্ছেদের পর একে অপরের সঙ্গে আর কখনও মুখোমুখি হননি সেভাবে৷
ট্রেলারেই চমক দিল ধূমকেতু৷ প্রায় ১০ বছর পর দেব-শুভশ্রী আবার একসঙ্গে স্টেজ শেয়ার করলেন৷ এবার তাঁর ছবি মুক্তির অপেক্ষায়৷ প্রেম এবং পরবর্তীতে বিচ্ছেদের পর একে অপরের সঙ্গে আর কখনও মুখোমুখি হননি সেভাবে৷
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
বিদ্যাসাগর কলেজে SFI এর তাণ্ডবের অভিযোগ… গেট টপকে ঢোকার চেষ্টা! ‘অভিপ্রেত নয়’ বলছেন অধ্যক্ষ | কলকাতা
বিদ্যাসাগর কলেজে SFI এর তাণ্ডবের অভিযোগ… গেট টপকে ঢোকার চেষ্টা! ‘অভিপ্রেত নয়’ বলছেন অধ্যক্ষ | কলকাতা
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
Exes Disha Patani, Tiger Shroff Twin In Black At Mouni Roy’s ‘Salakaar’ Premiere | Watch | Bollywood News
Exes Disha Patani, Tiger Shroff Twin In Black At Mouni Roy’s ‘Salakaar’ Premiere | Watch | Bollywood News
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ

বিডিনিউজে জনপ্রিয়

orders-67-porn-websites-to-be-blocked-for-violating-it-rules-2021 | আইন উল্লঙ্ঘন, আরও ৬৭ পর্ন ওয়েবসাইট ব্লক করল ভারত সরকার – News18 Bangla
orders-67-porn-websites-to-be-blocked-for-violating-it-rules-2021 | আইন উল্লঙ্ঘন, আরও ৬৭ পর্ন ওয়েবসাইট ব্লক করল ভারত সরকার – News18 Bangla
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
Smartphones With 108MP Camera: ভারী DSLR কেন? যখন এই ফোনগুলো দিচ্ছে ১০৮ এমপি ক্যামেরা! দেখে নিন
Smartphones With 108MP Camera: ভারী DSLR কেন? যখন এই ফোনগুলো দিচ্ছে ১০৮ এমপি ক্যামেরা! দেখে নিন
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
Durga Puja 2022, দুর্গাপুজো ২০২২, Anubrata mondal village puja,   – News18 Bangla
Durga Puja 2022, দুর্গাপুজো ২০২২, Anubrata mondal village puja,   – News18 Bangla
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
Kartik Aaryan Obliges Fan With Selfies As He Gets Spotted In The City; Watch Video
Kartik Aaryan Obliges Fan With Selfies As He Gets Spotted In The City; Watch Video
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ

সর্বশেষ - বিনোদন

সর্বোচ্চ পঠিত - বিনোদন

আপনার জন্য নির্বাচিত
Charlie Puth Accidentally Confirms BTS Collaboration, ARMYs Tease ‘He Namjooned’

Charlie Puth Accidentally Confirms BTS Collaboration, ARMYs Tease ‘He Namjooned’

 সাবেক মন্ত্রী লতিফ বিশ্বাসের নামে হত্যাচেষ্টা মামলা

সাবেক মন্ত্রী লতিফ বিশ্বাসের নামে হত্যাচেষ্টা মামলা

 Hair Fall: দামি দামি তেল, শ‍্যাম্পু সব ফেল! মুঠো মুঠো ঝরছে চুল? এই একটি তেলে কাজ হবে ‘ম‍্যাজিকের মতো’, কীভাবে মাখবেন জেনে নিন hair fall control tips ginger oil can reduce hair loss dandruff

Hair Fall: দামি দামি তেল, শ‍্যাম্পু সব ফেল! মুঠো মুঠো ঝরছে চুল? এই একটি তেলে কাজ হবে ‘ম‍্যাজিকের মতো’, কীভাবে মাখবেন জেনে নিন hair fall control tips ginger oil can reduce hair loss dandruff

 এই ভাবেই ত্বক আরও ভাল হতে পারে ৷ ঝলমলে দেখতে লাগে সবার চোখে ৷ The way to make skin proper, Skin will look too good. – News18 Bangla

এই ভাবেই ত্বক আরও ভাল হতে পারে ৷ ঝলমলে দেখতে লাগে সবার চোখে ৷ The way to make skin proper, Skin will look too good. – News18 Bangla

 পাঠ্যপুস্তকে ভুল থাকলে সংশোধন হবে: শিক্ষামন্ত্রী

পাঠ্যপুস্তকে ভুল থাকলে সংশোধন হবে: শিক্ষামন্ত্রী

 নাগরপুরে পোনা মাছ অবমুক্ত কার্যক্রম উদ্বোধন করলেন এমপি টিটু

নাগরপুরে পোনা মাছ অবমুক্ত কার্যক্রম উদ্বোধন করলেন এমপি টিটু

 [১] লিবিয়ায় বাংলাদেশি সাংবাদিক ও প্রকৌশলী নিখোঁজ

[১] লিবিয়ায় বাংলাদেশি সাংবাদিক ও প্রকৌশলী নিখোঁজ

 Bitcoin: বিটকয়েন বা ক্রিপ্টোকারেন্সি কী? বিশদে আপনার যা যা জানা দরকার

Bitcoin: বিটকয়েন বা ক্রিপ্টোকারেন্সি কী? বিশদে আপনার যা যা জানা দরকার

 Work From Home to Healthy Diet, 5 Lifestyle Changes We Embraced in 2021

Work From Home to Healthy Diet, 5 Lifestyle Changes We Embraced in 2021

 West Indies All Out At 27 Runs In 3rd Test Against Australia 2nd Lowest Test Score In History Mitchell Starc 400 Wicket Scott Boland Hat Trick, ৭ জন প্লেয়ার শূন্য, দল অলআউট মাত্র ২৭ রানে, টেস্ট ক্রিকেটে ৭০ বছরে এমন ঘটেনি

West Indies All Out At 27 Runs In 3rd Test Against Australia 2nd Lowest Test Score In History Mitchell Starc 400 Wicket Scott Boland Hat Trick, ৭ জন প্লেয়ার শূন্য, দল অলআউট মাত্র ২৭ রানে, টেস্ট ক্রিকেটে ৭০ বছরে এমন ঘটেনি
Advertise here