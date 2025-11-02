Arshdeep Singh, Washington Sundar star as India beat Australia to square series 1-1 | Cricket News

Jitesh Sharma, Washington Sundar & Arshdeep Singh (Gettyimages)

India secured a five-wicket victory against Australia in a T20 International match at Ninja Oval in Hobart on Sunday, successfully chasing down a target of 187 runs. Washington Sundar’s unbeaten 49 off 23 balls and crucial contributions from other batsmen helped India level the five-match series, marking Australia’s first T20I loss at this venue, formerly known as Bellerive Oval.Tim David’s powerful innings of 74 off 38 balls set the foundation for Australia’s total of 186 for six after they chose to bat first. Marcus Stoinis supported with 64 off 39 balls, helping Australia post a competitive score.India’s chase was challenged by Nathan Ellis, who took three wickets for 36 runs with his sharp bowling. However, India managed to reach the target with nine balls remaining in the 18.3 overs.The Indian innings saw contributions from multiple players. Abhishek Sharma scored 25 off 16 balls, while captain Suryakumar Yadav made 24 off 11 balls. Tilak Varma added 29 off 26 balls, and Axar Patel contributed 17 off 12 balls.Jitesh Sharma, playing his first game of the series, remained unbeaten on 22 off 12 balls alongside Washington Sundar. Sundar demonstrated his power-hitting abilities, particularly effective in the cow corner region.The absence of Josh Hazlewood, who is focusing on the upcoming Ashes, worked in India’s favor. Apart from Ellis’s challenging short-pitched bowling, the Australian attack struggled to contain the Indian batsmen.Earlier, Arshdeep Singh made an impactful return to the side, earning the Player of The Match award. He removed dangerous batsmen Travis Head and Josh Inglis early, reducing Australia to 14 for two.Tim David’s aggressive batting negated India’s early advantage. He particularly dominated the Indian bowlers, including Jasprit Bumrah and Varun Chakaravarthy, with four of his five sixes coming straight down the ground.David received a lifeline when Washington Sundar dropped a regulation catch at point off Bumrah’s bowling when he was on 20. The ball came quickly but should have been taken.India missed Hardik Pandya due to injury, with his replacement Shivam Dube struggling against both David and Stoinis. The team tried Abhishek Sharma’s left-arm spin, but he conceded 13 runs in his only over.Varun Chakravarthy provided crucial breakthroughs by dismissing Mitchell Marsh and Mitchell Owen in consecutive deliveries. His finger-flicked delivery to Owen was particularly impressive.The Indian bowling effort concluded strongly with Arshdeep Singh and Jasprit Bumrah bowling effectively in the final overs.The series continues with the fourth T20 scheduled for November 6 in Gold Coast.