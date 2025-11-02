রবিবার, ০২ নভেম্বর ২০২৫, ০৫:২৯ অপরাহ্ন
শিরোনাম :
Anurag Kashyap Reveals How A Superstar’s Team Scolded Him For Messaging The Actor: ‘I Left The Film’ | Bollywood News Arshdeep Singh’s fiery comeback sends a strong message to Gautam Gambhir and Team management | Cricket News Jessica Simpson Celebrates 8 Years Of Sobriety, Says ‘Alcohol Silenced My Intuition, Blocked My Dreams’ | Hollywood News হাসপাতালের নতুন ভবন চালু করতে জামায়াতের ১০ লাখ টাকা অনুদান Rishabh Pant’s 90, Anshul Kamboj’s calm finish power India A to epic 3-wicket win over South Africa A | Cricket News Rajat Bedi Reveals Why Shah Rukh Khan Calls Him ‘Tiger’: ‘That Nickname Just Stuck For Life’ | Bollywood News শিক্ষকতার উপরে কোনো পেশা নেই: রাবি উপাচার্য IND vs AUS: Harshit Rana, Sanju Samson out! Gautam Gambhir makes three Playing XI changes for 3rd T20I | Cricket News ‘Is There A Word Beyond Blockbuster?’: Karan Johar Reacts To Shah Rukh Khan’s King Title Reveal | Bollywood News নেপালে ঝড়-তুষারপাত, এভারেস্ট অঞ্চলে আটকা শতাধিক পর্যটক
প্রচ্ছদ
খেলাধুলা

Arshdeep Singh’s fiery comeback sends a strong message to Gautam Gambhir and Team management | Cricket News

প্রতিবেদকের নাম
  • আপডেট সময়: রবিবার, ২ নভেম্বর, ২০২৫
  • ২ সময় দেখুন
Arshdeep Singh’s fiery comeback sends a strong message to Gautam Gambhir and Team management | Cricket News


India’s Arshdeep Singh ( AP/PTI)

Arshdeep Singh made a brilliant return to India’s playing eleven, answering critics and vindicating his reputation as a match-winner in T20 cricket. After missing the first two matches, he was back with the new ball and struck immediately, taking two big wickets in his first two overs. Travis Head was dismissed for just six, and Josh Inglis followed soon after for one, both victims of Arshdeep’s sharp swing and clever variation in length. The decision to leave out Arshdeep Singh for Harshit Rana in the first two matches, aimed at adding a bit more batting depth till No. 8, hadn’t gone down well with fans and former players. Many questioned the logic of sidelining India’s most reliable T20I wicket-taker for a marginal batting gain. Head coach Gautam Gambhir and the team management faced growing scrutiny, but Arshdeep’s impactful comeback with the ball reignited the conversation that you simply cannot drop your highest wicket-taker.

Abhishek Sharma press conference: On tough Australian conditions, Harshit Rana’s fight

The experts on air felt this was a 200-run pitch, so India will be pleased to have restricted Australia to 186 for 6. Tim David and Marcus Stoinis were the standout batters, scoring 74 and 64 respectively. Australia suffered a brief collapse when Mitchell Marsh and Matt Owen fell in consecutive deliveries to Varun Chakravarthy, but Stoinis rebuilt smartly with Matthew Short. Arshdeep returned to dismiss Stoinis in the final over, finishing with 3 for 35. Varun and Bumrah were steady, while Dube was expensive but picked the key wicket of David. With Hazlewood missing from Australia’s attack, India will back themselves to chase down 187.





Source link

অনুগ্রহ করে এই পোস্টটি আপনার সোশ্যাল মিডিয়ায় শেয়ার করুন।

এই বিভাগের আরও খবর
Rishabh Pant’s 90, Anshul Kamboj’s calm finish power India A to epic 3-wicket win over South Africa A | Cricket News

Rishabh Pant’s 90, Anshul Kamboj’s calm finish power India A to epic 3-wicket win over South Africa A | Cricket News

IND vs AUS: Harshit Rana, Sanju Samson out! Gautam Gambhir makes three Playing XI changes for 3rd T20I | Cricket News

IND vs AUS: Harshit Rana, Sanju Samson out! Gautam Gambhir makes three Playing XI changes for 3rd T20I | Cricket News

SRK turns 60: Gautam Gambhir’s heartfelt birthday wish for Shah Rukh Khan – ‘Brightest star in our lives!’ | Off the field News

SRK turns 60: Gautam Gambhir’s heartfelt birthday wish for Shah Rukh Khan – ‘Brightest star in our lives!’ | Off the field News

India vs South Africa Live Score, Women’s World Cup 2025 Final: Rain threatens to play spoilsport in Navi Mumbai

India vs South Africa Live Score, Women’s World Cup 2025 Final: Rain threatens to play spoilsport in Navi Mumbai

Babar Azam breaks Virat Kohli’s record; sets new benchmark in T20I cricket | Cricket News

Babar Azam breaks Virat Kohli’s record; sets new benchmark in T20I cricket | Cricket News

Kane Williamson retires, Kyle Jamieson, Ish Sodhi back! NZ Announce T20I Squad for Windies series | Cricket News

Kane Williamson retires, Kyle Jamieson, Ish Sodhi back! NZ Announce T20I Squad for Windies series | Cricket News

Editor & Publisher: Joynal Abedin

News Editor: M.A Kaoser

Office: Ground Floor, Zam Zam Market, Bazarghata, Cox's Bazar.

Email : bdnewstimes24@gmail.com

© All rights reserved © 2013 bdnewstimes.com
Developed By BD IT HOST