খেলাধুলা

Ashes 2025: No Cummins, no Hazlewood as Australia stick with unchanged squad for Gabba Test | Cricket News

  আপডেট সময়: শুক্রবার, ২৮ নভেম্বর, ২০২৫
Pat Cummins during a practice session. (Getty Images)

Australia have resisted the temptation to rush back their two premier fast bowlers, Pat Cummins and Josh Hazlewood, naming an unchanged 14-man squad for the second Ashes Test beginning Thursday at the Gabba. The decision means Cummins’ anticipated return will be delayed by another two weeks, while Hazlewood also remains unavailable as he continues his recovery from a hamstring strain.Go Beyond The Boundary with our YouTube channel. SUBSCRIBE NOW!Cummins, who missed the first Test in Perth due to lumbar stress, trained impressively this week — bowling at full tilt with the pink ball at the SCG and completing long spells to skipper Steve Smith. Despite showing visible signs of improvement, selectors opted for caution, unwilling to risk their captain so early in the five-match series. He will travel with the squad to Brisbane but will target a comeback in the third Test in Adelaide starting December 17.

Hazlewood, too, bowled during the week but was seen using a red ball rather than the pink used for the upcoming day-night clash, a clear indicator that his fitness timeline remains conservative. Coach Andrew McDonald has expressed optimism about his availability later in the series but ruled out any premature return.The decision keeps Queensland quick Brendan Doggett in prime position to retain his spot in the XI after a superb debut in Perth, where he claimed five wickets and impressed with his control and temperament.Veteran opener Usman Khawaja has been included in the squad but must prove his fitness after back spasms forced him to sit out Australia’s second innings in the opening Test. Travis Head, who blitzed the second-fastest century in Ashes history while filling in at the top, remains flexible about his batting position. McDonald hinted that Australia will reassess their batting order once Khawaja’s condition becomes clearer.Meanwhile, England have arrived in Brisbane but have surprisingly opted against pink-ball match practice, with only squad members Jacob Bethell, Matthew Potts and Josh Tongue set to feature against the Prime Minister’s XI. Ben Stokes’ men will begin training at the Gabba on Sunday as they attempt to level the series after Australia’s eight-wicket win in Perth.Australia second Ashes Test squad:

  • Steve Smith (c), Scott Boland, Alex Carey, Brendan Doggett, Cameron Green, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Michael Neser, Mitchell Starc, Jake Weatherald, Beau Webster





