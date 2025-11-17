সোমবার, ১৭ নভেম্বর ২০২৫, ০৭:৪৬ অপরাহ্ন
খেলাধুলা

Ashes: Bold prediction! ‘Series is going to be 2-2’ – says Michael Vaughan | Cricket News

  • আপডেট সময়: সোমবার, ১৭ নভেম্বর, ২০২৫
Ashes: Bold prediction! ‘Series is going to be 2-2’ – says Michael Vaughan | Cricket News


Former England cricketer Michael Vaughan has predicted the Ashes will finish in a 2-2 draw (Image credit: Agencies)

NEW DELHI: Former England cricketer Michael Vaughan has predicted the Ashes will finish in a 2-2 draw, with both Australia and England winning two Tests each and one ending in a draw. Vaughan also believes England, led by Ben Stokes, will take the series opener in Perth due to the absence of Pat Cummins and Josh Hazlewood.“As long as Ben Stokes stays fit I think this series is going to be 2-2 .. England to win in Perth with no Pat or Josh .. As long as we have no more injuries before the first Test that’s my final prediction,” Vaughan wrote on X.

A day earlier, the former England captain had already suggested that England hold the advantage heading into the Ashes opener after Australia lost their premier fast bowling duo. Cummins is recovering from a back injury, while Hazlewood suffered a hamstring strain during New South Wales’ Sheffield Shield clash against Victoria at the SCG on Wednesday.“Hazlewood out of the first test as well as Cummins. Ominous early signs that the run of the green you require to win big series is swaying England’s way. Huge chance for them to go 1up in Perth,” Vaughan had stated.Currently, Mitchell Starc is the only fully fit frontline pacer in the Australian squad, with Scott Boland as cover. Hazlewood’s injury could prompt the hosts to consider using both Cameron Green and Beau Webster as pace-bowling all-rounders.With Cummins, Abbott and Hazlewood sidelined, uncapped fast bowler Brendan Doggett may be in line for a surprise Test debut in Perth. Doggett has been in good form, having picked up two five-wicket hauls since returning from a hamstring injury while representing South Australia.The Ashes gets underway on November 21 in Perth and will run until January 2026, with the final Test scheduled to start on January 4 in Sydney.





