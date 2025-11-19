বুধবার, ১৯ নভেম্বর ২০২৫, ০৮:২৮ অপরাহ্ন
খেলাধুলা

Ashes Down Under: Ahead of ‘biggest series’, England captain Ben Stokes tells his team not to be ‘afraid’ | Cricket News

  বুধবার, ১৯ নভেম্বর, ২০২৫
Ashes Down Under: Ahead of ‘biggest series’, England captain Ben Stokes tells his team not to be ‘afraid’ | Cricket News


Ben Stokes poses during an England 2025/26 Ashes Headshot Session at Perth Stadium on November 18, 2025 in Perth, Australia. (Photo/Getty Images)

There are few bilateral series in the cricketing world that define careers as the Ashes between Australia and England does, for good or bad. As England prepare to take on Australia Down Under for the latest chapter of one of the oldest cricketing rivalries, its captain Ben Stokes has asked his team not to be “afraid”.Stokes urged England to approach the contest with clarity after selectors kept their options open by naming off-spinner Shoaib Bashir in a 12-man squad for the first Test.In September, England head coach Brendon McCullum had said this Ashes was “the biggest series of all our lives”. Stokes agreed, telling Sky Sports, “we’d be lying to ourselves” to say otherwise.“Definitely [the biggest series of our lives]. Everyone in the world, everyone in Australia and England, knows how big this is,” Stokes said, while talking to Sky Sports..He said he had underlined the scale of the series and asked his players to face it directly.“I think if we were to come out and not accept that, and say ‘it’s just another series’ we’d only be lying to ourselves, lying to the fact of what the series is. It’s looking it in the eyes, taking it on and not being afraid of the challenge,” Stokes said.England have not won a series in Australia since 2010-11. Since then they have lost 13 Tests and drawn two Down Under.The absence of Pat Cummins and Josh Hazlewood from the first Test due to injuries has been viewed as an advantage for England, but Stokes dismissed that idea.“Australia are, and always will be, one of the biggest forces in Test cricket, cricket in general,” he said.“People may have swayed the result one way or the other with Pat and Josh missing the first Test but we don’t feel that way at all,” the England captain told Sky Sports.“They are a fiercely competitive nation when it comes to sport and we know whoever comes into the team are going to be tough to go up against.“We will be taking this game just as seriously as if Pat and Josh were playing.”England named their 12-man squad for the first Test, which begins on November 21 in Perth.





গাংনীতে প্রধান শিক্ষককে টার্গেট করে হানি ট্র্যাপ—পরিকল্পনার নেপথ্যে তিনজন!
Ashes Down Under: Ahead of ‘biggest series’, England captain Ben Stokes tells his team not to be ‘afraid’ | Cricket News
কুষ্টিয়া দৌলতপুরে রোপা আমন ধানের নমুনা শস্য কর্তন উদ্বোধন
‘If I Am Embarrassing You…’: Mohanlal Apologised To Co-Star Meera Before Filming Intimate, Nude Shot | Regional Cinema News
The Qawwali In Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar Has A Madhubala Connection
‘Will be risky’: Workload management – Hardik Pandya, Jasprit Bumrah to miss ODIs against South Africa | Cricket News
Historian-Turned-Actor Suba Veerapandian Joins Vetri And Brigida In Crime Drama | Regional Cinema News
সুষ্ঠু নির্বাচনে শক্ত অবস্থান নিয়ে সাংবিধানিক ক্ষমতা প্রয়োগের আহ্বান মঈন খানের
জাল সনদে চাকরি ও প্রতারণার দায়ে ঝিনাইদহে প্রধান শিক্ষককে ৭ বছরের কারাদন্ড – Corporate Sangbad
ফার্মা কানেক্ট ভারত-বাংলাদেশের সম্পৃক্ততা বাড়াতে সহায়তা করবে: প্রণয় ভার্মা
কর্ণফুলীতে জোরপূর্বক প্রতিবেশীর গাছ কেটে জায়গা দখলের অভিযোগ
‘Trophy is here, you just have to pick it up’: Team India stars rally behind Harmanpreet Kaur’s side ahead of World Cup final | Cricket News
আনোয়ারায় গ্ৰাম আদালতের প্রতিবেদন প্রস্তুত বিষয়ে প্রশিক্ষণ অনুষ্ঠিত
নাগরপুরে বিএনপির উদ্যোগে বিপ্লব ও সংহতি দিবস উদযাপন
বিনিয়োগের সম্ভাবনা, আইনি শূন্যতায় প্রতারণার ফাঁদ?
ভোলায় বিজেপির কার্যালয়ে হামলার ঘটনায় মুখ খুললেন পার্থ
দুই দিনের বৃষ্টির অজুহাতে সবজির দাম বৃদ্ধি, চরম বিপাকে সাধারন পেশাজীবী মানুষ
কুষ্টিয়া-১ আসনে মনোনয়ন পেয়ে নেতা-কর্মীদের বাড়ি বাড়ি শুভেচ্ছা বিনিময় করছেন সাবেক এমপি রেজা আহমেদ বাচ্চু মোল্লা
ডেঙ্গুতে আরও ৫ মৃত্যু, হাসপাতালে ১১৬২
মেলান্দহে আহলে হাদিসের কমিটি গঠন
