শনিবার, ২৯ নভেম্বর ২০২৫, ০৮:২৬ অপরাহ্ন
PSL over IPL! Faf du Plessis pulls out of Indian Premier League to play in Pakistan | Cricket News Anupam Kher Reveals Naseeruddin Shah Apologised For 2020 Feud: 'He Said Sorry Yaar' | Bollywood News IFFI 2025: Vietnamese Director Ash Mayfair's Skin Of Youth Takes Home Top Honour | Bollywood News শ্রীলঙ্কায় জরুরি অবস্থা ঘোষণা কৃষিতে ভালো করেছি, বিপ্লব হয়নি: আমীর খসরু Ranveer Singh Promotes Dhurandhar At IFFI Closing Ceremony, Promises 'Big Visual Spectacle' | Bollywood News খালেদা জিয়ার সুস্থতা কামনায় ইবির বিএনপিপন্থী শিক্ষকদের দোয়া মাহফিল 'শিক্ষকদের রাজনীতি থেকে দূরে থেকে পেশাদারি আচরণ করতে হবে' Hardik Pandya set to return after 42 days of intense rehab; to play three SMAT fixtures for Baroda | Cricket News Ashes: Huge setback! England lose key player ahead of 2nd Test against Australia at The Gabba | Cricket News
খেলাধুলা

Ashes: Huge setback! England lose key player ahead of 2nd Test against Australia at The Gabba | Cricket News

  আপডেট সময়: শনিবার, ২৯ নভেম্বর, ২০২৫
Ashes: Huge setback! England lose key player ahead of 2nd Test against Australia at The Gabba | Cricket News


Mark Wood celebrates with teammates (Getty Images)

England’s Mark Wood will miss the second Ashes Test in Brisbane due to concerns about his left knee, significantly impacting the team’s chances of equalising the series. Wood, aged 35, had just made his Test cricket comeback in Perth following a nine-month recovery from surgery. He bowled only 11 overs before England suffered their fastest Ashes defeat in over a century.

Morne Morkel Press Conference: Virat Kohli-Rohit Sharma set for 2027 WC, Shreyas Iyer Update & More

The fast bowler was notably absent from England’s training session at Allan Border Field on Saturday morning. His absence strongly indicates he won’t participate in Thursday’s day-night Test at the Gabba.Josh Tongue from Worcestershire is likely to take Wood’s place. Tongue is currently in Canberra with England Lions, alongside Matthew Potts and Jacob Bethell, competing against the Prime Minister’s XI.This latest setback adds to Wood’s history of fitness issues. He hadn’t played red-ball cricket for England for 15 months before the Perth Test due to elbow problems and knee surgery. A recent warm-up game with the Lions also raised concerns when he experienced hamstring tightness, though scans showed no serious damage.Despite not taking any wickets in Perth, Wood was crucial to England’s high-pace bowling strategy against Australia. The team’s five-seamer attack achieved their fastest collective bowling day in Test history on day one, though speeds decreased the next day as Australia secured an eight-wicket victory. Wood’s absence is particularly concerning given England’s poor performance in day-night Tests. They’ve won only two out of seven day-night matches and none in Australia. The Gabba has been particularly challenging for England, with no victories there since 1986.The Australian team holds an advantage with Mitchell Starc, considered the most effective pink-ball bowler globally. While the pink ball’s behaviour mirrors the red ball, its reduced visibility during night play presents additional challenges for England, now made more difficult without their fastest bowler.





PSL over IPL! Faf du Plessis pulls out of Indian Premier League to play in Pakistan | Cricket News

Hardik Pandya set to return after 42 days of intense rehab; to play three SMAT fixtures for Baroda | Cricket News

Will MS Dhoni attend India vs South Africa 1st ODI in Ranchi? Captain KL Rahul responds | Cricket News

Former Indian captain Sourav Ganguly’s wife Dona files police complaint after facing abuse online | Cricket News

Ashes: ‘Call us rubbish, but not arrogant’- England captain Ben Stokes breaks silence after Perth defeat | Cricket News

‘Piece of s**t pitch!’: Usman Khawaja’s explosive rant leaves Cricket Australia furious | Cricket News

কর্ণফুলীতে জোরপূর্বক প্রতিবেশীর গাছ কেটে জায়গা দখলের অভিযোগ
আনোয়ারায় গ্ৰাম আদালতের প্রতিবেদন প্রস্তুত বিষয়ে প্রশিক্ষণ অনুষ্ঠিত
‘Trophy is here, you just have to pick it up’: Team India stars rally behind Harmanpreet Kaur’s side ahead of World Cup final | Cricket News
নোয়াখালীর ফয়সাল ইবনে নুরকে আহ্বায়ক করে এনসিপি সৌদি কমিটি ঘোষণা
দুই দিনের বৃষ্টির অজুহাতে সবজির দাম বৃদ্ধি, চরম বিপাকে সাধারন পেশাজীবী মানুষ
নিখোঁজের ১১ বছর পর দেশে ফিরল ৪ সন্তানের জননী শান্তনা
নাগরপুরে বিএনপির উদ্যোগে বিপ্লব ও সংহতি দিবস উদযাপন
বিনিয়োগের সম্ভাবনা, আইনি শূন্যতায় প্রতারণার ফাঁদ?
ভোলায় বিজেপির কার্যালয়ে হামলার ঘটনায় মুখ খুললেন পার্থ
কালিয়াকৈরে মিথ্যা-ভিত্তিহীন সংবাদ প্রচার প্রতিবাদে সাবেক মেয়রের সংবাদ সম্মেলন
