Ashes: ‘Use brains’ – 85-year-old former England cricketer warns Ben Stokes’s men ahead of 2nd Test against Australia | Cricket News

Ben Stokes inspects the ball during an Australia nets session at The Gabba (Photo by Matt Roberts/Getty Images)

Geoffrey Boycott has called on England to be more thoughtful in their approach as they aim to level the Ashes series in the second Test at Brisbane.England are trailing 0-1 in the five-match series after suffering an eight-wicket defeat to Australia in the first Test at Perth, which concluded in just two days.The English team’s performance was marked by batting collapses, losing five wickets for 12 runs in their first innings and four wickets for 11 runs in their second innings.

Boycott believes England can secure victory at the Gabba with a more calculated strategy.“But it doesn’t help our chances of success if Ben Stokes keeps encouraging our batsmen to attack, attack with one finger hovering over the self-destruct button,” Boycott wrote in his Daily Telegraph column.“Nobody is asking the players to stop being positive because they have given us some marvellous, thrilling and entertaining cricket. All we ask is for them to use their brains and realise there are times when they should throttle back and be aware of situations and bat accordingly.”Boycott, aged 85, who has won Ashes series both in England and Australia, commented on Stokes’s recent apology regarding his “has-beens” remark about former players who criticized the team’s limited preparation.“To call past players ‘has-beens’ was disrespectful especially as some of those ‘has-beens’ played in teams that won the Ashes in England and Australia,” Boycott wrote. “I am glad Ben has half apologised, saying it was a slip of the tongue, because none of this team have won the Ashes in Australia. Get the job done, because then you don’t need to say anything and you can bask in all the glory coming your way.”The day/night second Test begins on Thursday, with England seeking their first victory in Australia in 17 Tests, dating back to their successful 2010/11 tour.