Ashes: Why is Pat Cummins not playing the first Test in Perth? | Cricket News

Pat Cummins (Getty Images)

NEW DELHI: Australia’s blockbuster five-Test Ashes series against England gets underway on Friday in Perth, but the hosts will be missing a key figure right from the start. Captain Pat Cummins, the leader of Australia’s pace attack, has been ruled out of the opening Test.Following the Perth Test, the action moves quickly across the country: Brisbane hosts the day-night second Test from December 4, Adelaide stages the third match from December 17–21, the traditional Boxing Day Test begins at the MCG on December 26, and the series finale starts at the SCG on January 4.

Why is Pat Cummins not playing the first Ashes Test?



Cummins is ruled out of the opening Test due to a persistent lower-back injury that has hampered his preparation for the series. Cummins’ back injury has kept him out of competitive cricket in the lead-up to the Ashes, and medical staff have advised he will not be ready for the intensity of the opening Test. His absence leaves Australia without their frontline fast bowler and captain for the series opener in Perth. The good news for the home side is that he is expected to regain full fitness in time for the second Test at the Gabba starting December 4.With Cummins unavailable, former skipper Steven Smith will step in to lead Australia against England in the first Test beginning November 21.Australia enter the series in a dominant position, having held the Ashes since 2017 through a combination of home victories and hard-fought drawn series in England. Their last tour to England ended 2-2, a fiery contest that has only added to the anticipation surrounding this year’s showdown.England, meanwhile, are looking to overturn a decade-long drought in Australia. They have not won an Ashes Test on Australian soil since the 2010-11 series — also their last Ashes series win Down Under. Since then, their tours have been tough: a 5-0 whitewash in 2013-14 was followed by 4-0 defeats in both 2017-18 and 2021-22. Australia’s 3-1 defeat in 2010-11 remains their only home Ashes loss since reclaiming the urn in 1989.

England players to watch



Joe Root: The top-ranked Test batter and second-highest scorer in the format, Root surprisingly has never made an Ashes century in Australia. His average of 35.68 in 14 Tests here is well below his overall mark of 51.29.Ben Stokes: England’s talismanic captain and the face of the “Bazball” revolution. Despite his match-winning ability, Stokes averages just 28.61 with the bat and 41 with the ball in Australia.Jofra Archer: Set for his first Ashes tour of Australia. Known for his intimidating pace and his famous 2019 spells against Smith and Labuschagne. England will be desperate for him to stay fit.

Australia players to watch



Steve Smith: Australia’s batting cornerstone for more than a decade. With 10,447 runs, 36 centuries and an average of 56.02, Smith sits just behind Bradman in Australia’s Test hierarchy. His 12 Ashes hundreds include a best of 239 in Perth.Mitchell Starc: The only fit member of the first-choice pace trio. The left-arm quick, with 402 wickets in 100 Tests, remains a major threat with the new ball and is fourth on Australia’s all-time wicket list.Scott Boland: A fan favourite since his extraordinary 6-7 on debut at the MCG in 2021. Despite an outstanding average of 16.53 in 14 Tests, Boland has often missed out due to the strength of Australia’s pace depth — but Cummins’ absence may open the door.