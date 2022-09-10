শনিবার , ১০ সেপ্টেম্বর ২০২২ | ১লা পৌষ, ১৪২৯ বঙ্গাব্দ
  খেলাধুলা

Asia Cup 2022 Final: The variation we have in bowling is amazing, says Sri Lanka captain Dasun Shanaka | Cricket News

সেপ্টেম্বর ১০, ২০২২ ৩:৩৭ অপরাহ্ণ
DUBAI: Sri Lanka captain Dasun Shanaka heaped praise on their bowling line-up ahead of the T20 Asia Cup final against Pakistan here on Sunday and said that his bowlers can challenge any batting line-up going around.
Wanindu Hasaranga’s three-wicket haul, followed by Pathum Nissanka’s brilliant unbeaten 55-run knock, guided Sri Lanka (124/5) to an easy five-wicket victory over Pakistan (121) in their ‘Super Four’ clash on Friday, a dress rehearsal for Sunday’s title clash.
Sri Lanka ended the ‘Super 4’-stage campaign with three victories in as many matches, defeating Afghanistan, India and Pakistan. Both the teams had qualified for the final even before their ‘Super 4’ clash.

“The combination we have with the left-arm fast bowlers, the leg spinners – the variation we have is amazing,” said Dasun Shanaka after beating Pakistan in the ‘Super 4’ match.
Sri Lanka, however, conceded 17 extras.
Showing concern over the extras, Sri Lanka captain said, “I think the extras were a concern in this game, and the lines the fast bowlers bowled. These are the areas we can improve. If we could get early wickets in the next game (final), that will be good.”





