শনিবার , ২৬ জুলাই ২০২৫ | ১১ই শ্রাবণ, ১৪৩২ বঙ্গাব্দ
Asia Cup 2025 schedule: Complete fixtures, India vs Pakistan date out | Cricket News

প্রতিবেদক
bdnewstimes
জুলাই ২৬, ২০২৫ ৫:৩৩ অপরাহ্ণ
India and Pakistan players

The 2025 edition of the Men’s Asia Cup will be held in the United Arab Emirates from September 9 to 28, the chairman of the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) confirmed on social media on Saturday.

asia cup

Mohsin Naqvi (x)

“I am delighted to confirm the dates for the ACC Men’s Asia Cup 2025 in the UAE,” the PCB chairman posted on X (formerly Twitter). “The prestigious tournament will take place from September 9 to 28. We look forward to a spectacular display of cricket.”

Why India played wrong team for Manchester Test; Kuldeep Yadav missed!

TOI had earlier reported that India and Pakistan are likely to be drawn into the same group, setting up a highly anticipated clash between the arch-rivals. This would mark their first meeting since political tensions flared up in April following the Pahalgam terror attack. Despite being the official hosts, the BCCI had already agreed to stage the tournament in the UAE, in line with the ACC’s policy of holding events in neutral venues when India or Pakistan are the designated hosts. Dubai and Abu Dhabi are expected to be the two venues used, as per sources familiar with the Emirates Cricket Board deal. The Asia Cup will feature eight teams and is set to serve as a preparatory tournament ahead of the ICC T20 World Cup in February 2026, which will be jointly hosted by India and Sri Lanka. India are currently the defending champions of the Asia Cup, having won the title in 2023 under Rohit Sharma’s captaincy. The detailed match schedule, including confirmation of the India vs Pakistan fixture, will be announced soon.





