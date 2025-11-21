শুক্রবার, ২১ নভেম্বর ২০২৫, ১১:৩২ অপরাহ্ন
দৌলতপুর সমিতির কার্যনির্বাহী কমিটির অভিষেক ও পরিচিতি সভা অনুষ্ঠিত Gaurav Khanna Shares Hilarious Behind-The-Scenes Moment From CID Shoot | Video Asia Cup Rising Stars 2025: Bangladesh A secure final berth after India A bowled out for 0 in Super Over | Cricket News কর্ণফুলীতে ভ্রাম্যমাণ আদালতের অভিযানে ২৫ হাজার টাকা জরিমানা 'Their Sacrifice Must Never Slip Through The Cracks': Farhan Akhtar On 120 Bahadur At IFFI 2025 | Bollywood News Asia Cup Rising Stars: Why did Vaibhav Suryavanshi not come out to bat in Super Over defeat to Bangladesh? | Cricket News Kareena Kapoor Khan Gets A Cute Hug From Son Jeh, Actress Shares Adorable PIC | Bollywood News খালেদা জিয়ার স্বাস্থ্যের খোঁজ নিয়েছেন প্রধান উপদেষ্টা ভূমিকম্পে ক্ষতিগ্রস্তদের পাশে থাকার ঘোষণা ফখরুলের Dhanush and Kane Williamson Play Air Hockey At Dubai Watch Week; Video Goes Viral | Tamil Cinema News
খেলাধুলা

Asia Cup Rising Stars 2025: Bangladesh A secure final berth after India A bowled out for 0 in Super Over | Cricket News

  • আপডেট সময়: শুক্রবার, ২১ নভেম্বর, ২০২৫
Asia Cup Rising Stars 2025: Bangladesh A secure final berth after India A bowled out for 0 in Super Over | Cricket News


Bangladesh A reach ACC Rising Stars final after defeating India A in dramatic Super Over. (Image: ANI)

Bangladesh A secured a thrilling victory over India A in the Asia Cup Rising Stars 2025/26 semifinal in Doha, Qatar, through a remarkable Super Over performance by Ripon Mondol. The young pacer delivered a perfect Super Over, taking two wickets without conceding any runs, leading his team to the final after both teams tied at 194/6 in regular play.India A captain Jitesh Sharma won the toss and chose to bowl first on a batting-friendly surface. Bangladesh A capitalized on the conditions effectively, with opener Habibur Rahman Sohan scoring 65 off 46 balls.Jishan Alam contributed 26 off 14 balls, while Zawad Abrar added 13 off 19 balls in the top order for Bangladesh A.The Indian spinners Harsh Dubey and Suyash Sharma fought back, reducing Bangladesh A from 108/2 to 130/6. However, S M Meherob Hasan’s explosive innings of 48 not out off 18 balls, including six sixes, changed the momentum.Meherob and Yasir Ali (17 not out off 9) partnered to score 50 runs in the final two overs, helping Bangladesh A post 194/6 in their 20 overs.India A started their chase aggressively with Vaibhav Suryavanshi smashing 38 off 15 balls, taking the team to 49/0 in three overs before falling to Abdul Gaffar Saqlain.Priyansh Arya maintained the momentum with 44 off 23 balls, but regular wickets slowed India’s progress. Naman Dhir’s slow innings of 7 off 12 balls contributed to India A reaching 101/3 at the halfway mark.The match went down to the final over with India A needing 16 runs. A last-ball misfield resulted in three runs, forcing the game into a Super Over with both teams tied.Ripon Mondol’s exceptional Super Over saw him dismiss both Jitesh Sharma and Ashutosh Sharma in consecutive deliveries, keeping India A scoreless.Defending just one run, India A’s Suyash Sharma removed Yasir Ali in the Super Over, but a wide delivery on the next ball sealed Bangladesh A’s victory and their place in the final.The official scorecard showed Bangladesh A scoring 194/6 with Habibur Rahman making 65 and SM Meherib remaining unbeaten on 48. Gurjaoneet Singh took 2/39 and Suyash Sharma 1/17 for India A.India A matched the score with 194/6, with Priyansh Arya scoring 44 and Vaibhav Sooryavanshi contributing 38. Rakibul Hasan (2/39) and Abu Hider Rony (2/44) were the leading bowlers for Bangladesh A.The Super Over ended with India A at 0/2 in 0.2 overs while Bangladesh A secured victory with 1/1 in 0.1 over.





