রবিবার , ৪ সেপ্টেম্বর ২০২২
Asia Cup: Rohit Sharma-KL Rahul register most fifty-plus run stands in T20Is | Cricket News

সেপ্টেম্বর ৪, ২০২২ ১০:৫৮ অপরাহ্ণ
DUBAI: Star batters Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul now have the most fifty-plus run stands in T20I cricket history.
The Indian opening duo accomplished this landmark during the high-octane Super Four clash against Pakistan at the ongoing Asia Cup 2022 on Sunday.
The duo added 54-runs in 31 balls before Rohit Sharma was dismissed for 28 off 16 balls by Haris Rauf.

Now they have a total of 14 fifty-plus stands in T20I cricket, most in the history of the shortest format. Nine of these stands are fifty-run stands while five are hundred-run stands.
They are followed by the Irish duo of Kevin O’Brien and Paul Stirling, who have a total of 13 such partnerships, with three being 100-run stands and 10 ten being fifty-run stands.
New Zealand duo of Martin Guptill and Kane Williamson comes next with 12 fifty-plus stands, with four of them being hundred run stands.
The Pakistan duo of Babar Azam and Mohammed Rizwan is at the fourth place with 11 fifty-plus stands, with six of them being hundred run stands.





