শনিবার, ০৮ নভেম্বর ২০২৫, ০৭:৫৪ পূর্বাহ্ন
শিরোনাম :
‘Aaj sher ghaas khaa raha tha’: Suryakumar Yadav takes a dig at Abhishek Sharma – WATCH | Cricket News Asia Cup trophy row: ‘Informal discussions’ on sidelines of ICC meet in Dubai; impasse continues | Cricket News সারাদেশে জাতীয় বিপ্লব ও সংহতি দিবস উপলক্ষ্যে বিভিন্ন কর্মসূচি বিএনপির ৩ নেতার পদ স্থগিত মিরপুরে এনসিপির আনন্দ মিছিল Cricket in LA Olympics 2028: ICC reveals number of teams for both men’s and women’s T20 events | Cricket News Cricket in LA Olympics 2028: ICC reveals number of teams for both men’s and women’s T20 events | Cricket News Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal Welcome A Baby Boy; Raveena Tandon On People Discussing Her Past With Akshay Kumar | Movies News Ashlesha Thakur Falls Down Stairs At Family Man 3 Trailer Launch, Co-Stars Come To Her Rescue | Video | Web-series News কালিয়াকৈরে ৭ই নভেম্বর জাতীয় বিপ্লব ও সংহতি দিবস উপলক্ষে বর্ণাঢ্য র‍্যালি অনুষ্ঠিত।
প্রচ্ছদ
খেলাধুলা

Asia Cup trophy row: ‘Informal discussions’ on sidelines of ICC meet in Dubai; impasse continues | Cricket News

প্রতিবেদকের নাম
  • আপডেট সময়: শনিবার, ৮ নভেম্বর, ২০২৫
  • ৩ সময় দেখুন
Asia Cup trophy row: ‘Informal discussions’ on sidelines of ICC meet in Dubai; impasse continues | Cricket News


There was a lot of suspense around Mohsin Naqvi’s attendance for the meet but the PCB chief reached Dubai just an hour before the formal Board meet was about to get underway. (Image credit: Agencies)

All eyes were on the ICC Board meet in Dubai on Friday as the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) secretary Devajit Saikia was expected to raise the Asia Cup trophy matter. The issue, however, was neither raised at the Chief Executives Committee (CEC) meet earlier this week nor at the Board meet. It wasn’t part of any official agenda and never came up for a formal discussion during the last few days in Dubai.It is learnt that there were some informal discussions on the sidelines of the Board meet where Saikia pointed out that India, the winners of 2025 Asia Cup, are yet to get the trophy. While Saikia was representing the Indian cricket board, Mohsin Naqvi represented the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB).

Inside details of how PCB chief Mohsin Naqvi ran away with the Asia Cup trophy!

There was a lot of suspense around Naqvi’s attendance for the meet but, as TimesofIndia.com had reported earlier, the PCB chief reached Dubai just an hour before the formal Board meet was about to get underway. It is further understood that the Board members had lengthy informal discussions before the official session but Naqvi skipped that as he left for Dubai only on Friday morning. He was scheduled to stay in Dubai overnight and the feeling in the room was that the trophy impasse could end soon.“There were no heated arguments or anything. The matter was brought up during an informal discussion and both PCB and BCCI would work towards resolving it at the earliest. Whether it needs intervention from ICC – by forming a committee or something – is not decided at this stage, but it was all very healthy and cordial,” says an administrator who attended the meetings in Dubai this week.“Yes there were serious doubts whether Mr Mohsin Naqvi would come for the Board meet but once he came, routine followed and the trophy matter was only discussed on the sidelines,” he added.TimesofIndia.com reached out to BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia for a comment and the story will be updated the moment he responds.





Source link

অনুগ্রহ করে এই পোস্টটি আপনার সোশ্যাল মিডিয়ায় শেয়ার করুন।

এই বিভাগের আরও খবর
‘Aaj sher ghaas khaa raha tha’: Suryakumar Yadav takes a dig at Abhishek Sharma – WATCH | Cricket News

‘Aaj sher ghaas khaa raha tha’: Suryakumar Yadav takes a dig at Abhishek Sharma – WATCH | Cricket News

Cricket in LA Olympics 2028: ICC reveals number of teams for both men’s and women’s T20 events | Cricket News

Cricket in LA Olympics 2028: ICC reveals number of teams for both men’s and women’s T20 events | Cricket News

Cricket in LA Olympics 2028: ICC reveals number of teams for both men’s and women’s T20 events | Cricket News

Cricket in LA Olympics 2028: ICC reveals number of teams for both men’s and women’s T20 events | Cricket News

Drama at Chess World Cup! Lithuania’s GM raises complaint against India’s Pranav V: Here’s what happened | Chess News

Drama at Chess World Cup! Lithuania’s GM raises complaint against India’s Pranav V: Here’s what happened | Chess News

‘Sachin sir called before the final’: Harmanpreet Kaur reveals Tendulkar’s priceless advice that inspired India’s World Cup triumph | Cricket News

‘Sachin sir called before the final’: Harmanpreet Kaur reveals Tendulkar’s priceless advice that inspired India’s World Cup triumph | Cricket News

Revealed! Cristiano Ronaldo breaks silence on his absence from Diogo Jota’s funeral | Football News

Revealed! Cristiano Ronaldo breaks silence on his absence from Diogo Jota’s funeral | Football News

কর্ণফুলীতে জোরপূর্বক প্রতিবেশীর গাছ কেটে জায়গা দখলের অভিযোগ
কর্ণফুলীতে জোরপূর্বক প্রতিবেশীর গাছ কেটে জায়গা দখলের অভিযোগ
আনোয়ারায় গ্ৰাম আদালতের প্রতিবেদন প্রস্তুত বিষয়ে প্রশিক্ষণ অনুষ্ঠিত
আনোয়ারায় গ্ৰাম আদালতের প্রতিবেদন প্রস্তুত বিষয়ে প্রশিক্ষণ অনুষ্ঠিত
বিনিয়োগের সম্ভাবনা, আইনি শূন্যতায় প্রতারণার ফাঁদ?
বিনিয়োগের সম্ভাবনা, আইনি শূন্যতায় প্রতারণার ফাঁদ?
ভোলায় বিজেপির কার্যালয়ে হামলার ঘটনায় মুখ খুললেন পার্থ
ভোলায় বিজেপির কার্যালয়ে হামলার ঘটনায় মুখ খুললেন পার্থ
দুই দিনের বৃষ্টির অজুহাতে সবজির দাম বৃদ্ধি, চরম বিপাকে সাধারন পেশাজীবী মানুষ
দুই দিনের বৃষ্টির অজুহাতে সবজির দাম বৃদ্ধি, চরম বিপাকে সাধারন পেশাজীবী মানুষ
‘Trophy is here, you just have to pick it up’: Team India stars rally behind Harmanpreet Kaur’s side ahead of World Cup final | Cricket News
‘Trophy is here, you just have to pick it up’: Team India stars rally behind Harmanpreet Kaur’s side ahead of World Cup final | Cricket News
কুষ্টিয়া-১ আসনে মনোনয়ন পেয়ে নেতা-কর্মীদের বাড়ি বাড়ি শুভেচ্ছা বিনিময় করছেন সাবেক এমপি রেজা আহমেদ বাচ্চু মোল্লা
কুষ্টিয়া-১ আসনে মনোনয়ন পেয়ে নেতা-কর্মীদের বাড়ি বাড়ি শুভেচ্ছা বিনিময় করছেন সাবেক এমপি রেজা আহমেদ বাচ্চু মোল্লা
মেলান্দহে আহলে হাদিসের কমিটি গঠন
মেলান্দহে আহলে হাদিসের কমিটি গঠন
ডেঙ্গুতে আরও ৫ মৃত্যু, হাসপাতালে ১১৬২
ডেঙ্গুতে আরও ৫ মৃত্যু, হাসপাতালে ১১৬২
কালিয়াকৈরে ৫৪ তম সমবায় দিবস পালিত
কালিয়াকৈরে ৫৪ তম সমবায় দিবস পালিত
Editor & Publisher: Joynal Abedin

News Editor: M.A Kaoser

Office: Ground Floor, Zam Zam Market, Bazarghata, Cox's Bazar.

Email : bdnewstimes24@gmail.com

© All rights reserved © 2013 bdnewstimes.com
Developed By BD IT HOST