Asian Games: Indian hockey teams announced for Asian Games with notable changes in squads | Hockey News

NEW DELHI: The Indian men’s and women’s hockey teams have been announced for the upcoming Asian Games in Hangzhou, China, with notable changes in the squads. The men’s team sees the exclusion of veteran striker Akashdeep Singh and young talent Karthi Selvam , while Lalit Upadhyay makes a comeback to the squad.The Hockey India selectors have dropped three players—Akashdeep Singh, Karthi Selvam, and defender Jugraj Singh—from the victorious side of the Asian Champions Trophy held in Chennai earlier this month. Drag-flicker Harmanpreet Singh and midfielder Hardik Singh will retain their roles as captain and vice-captain for the Asian Games.

Jugraj Singh’s spot has been taken by Sanjay, while Lalit Upadhyay and Abhishek replace Akashdeep Singh and Karthi Selvam, respectively. The team boasts two goalkeepers, veteran PR Sreejesh and Krishan Bahadur Pathak. Additionally, the team comprises six defenders, five midfielders, and as many forwards.

Meanwhile, in the women’s team, goalkeeper Savita Punia has been appointed as the captain for the Asian Games. The squad sees experienced players Sushila Chanu Pukhrambam, Baljeet Kaur, and Jyoti Chhatri missing out, despite being part of the tour of Germany and Spain last month.

The official announcement of both teams was made during a special send-off ceremony organised by Hockey India in preparation for the Asian Games.

In the men’s competition, India finds itself in Pool A, alongside reigning Asian Games champions Japan, arch-rivals Pakistan, neighbours Bangladesh, Singapore, and Uzbekistan. Pool B features Korea, Malaysia, China, Oman, Thailand, and Indonesia.

For the women, the Indian team, which secured the silver medal at the 2018 Asian Games, is placed in Pool A, competing with Korea, Malaysia, Hong Kong, and Singapore. Defending champions Japan, hosts China, Thailand, Kazakhstan, and Indonesia are grouped in Pool B.

The Indian men’s team will commence their campaign against Uzbekistan on September 24, while the women’s team will face Singapore in their opening match on September 27.

Hockey squads for Asian Games:

Men’s team: PR Sreejesh, Krishan Pathak, Varun Kumar, Amit Rohidas, Jarmanpreet Singh, Harmanpreet Singh (captain), Sanjay, Sumit, Nilakanta Sharma, Hardik Singh (vice-captain), Manpreet Singh, Vivek Sagar Prasad, Shamsher Singh, Abhishek, Gurjant Singh, Mandeep Singh, Sukhjeet Singh and Lalit Kumar Upadhyay.

Women’s team: Savita (captain), Bichu Devi Kharibam, Deepika, Lalremsiami, Monika, Navneet Kaur, Neha, Nisha, Sonika, Udita, Ishika Chaudhary, Deep Grace Ekka (vice-captain), Vandana Katariya, Sangita Kumari, Vaishnavi Vittal Phalke, Nikki Pradhan, Sushila Chanu, Salima Tete.

(With inputs from PTI)