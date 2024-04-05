শুক্রবার , ৫ এপ্রিল ২০২৪ | ২৩শে চৈত্র, ১৪৩০ বঙ্গাব্দ
  1. অর্থনীতি
  2. আইন-আদালত
  3. ক্যারিয়ার
  4. খেলাধুলা
  5. জাতীয়
  6. তরুণ উদ্যোক্তা
  7. ধর্ম
  8. নারী ও শিশু
  9. প্রবাস সংবাদ
  10. প্রযুক্তি
  11. প্রেস বিজ্ঞপ্তি
  12. বহি বিশ্ব
  13. বাংলাদেশ
  14. বিনোদন
  15. মতামত
  /  খেলাধুলা

Ask Shah Rukh Khan why did Kolkata Knight Riders not retain me?: Shubman Gill | Cricket News

প্রতিবেদক
bdnewstimes
এপ্রিল ৫, ২০২৪ ১০:১৯ অপরাহ্ণ
1712333952 photo



msid 109071368,imgsize 33598

NEW DELHI: India’s batting sensation Shubman Gill was part of the Kolkata Knight Riders between 2018 and 2021, featuring in 58 matches for the two-time champions. However, after four seasons with KKR, Shubman wasn’t retained by the franchise and was eventually acquired by the Gujarat Titans for a staggering Rs. 8 crore.
During the Gujarat Titans’ inaugural title-winning campaign, Shubman showcased his batting prowess, amassing 890 runs in 17 matches at an impressive average of 59.33.His remarkable performance included three centuries and four fifties, earning him the Orange Cap for being the leading run-scorer of the season.
In a recent interaction with renowned singer Ed Sheeran, Shubman made a surprising remark that left social media buzzing and fans amused.
During their conversation, Shubman casually mentioned playing cricket for a team in the IPL owned by Bollywood star Shah Rukh Khan.
In response, Ed Sheeran said that he had plans to meet Shah Rukh Khan later for dinner.
Shubman was quick to say: “Ask him why did they not retain me?”.

Ed Sheeran meets Shubman Gill & Tanmay Bhat

The exchange prompted laughter from Shubman, Ed Sheeran, and the host, creating a light-hearted moment.





Source link

বিডিনিউজে সর্বশেষ

IMG 20240405 WA0007
ফেনী শহরেই ফেনী স্টুডেন্টস এসোসিয়েশনের ইফতার মাহফিল আয়োজন
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
IMG 20240405 WA0006
জামালপুরে স্কুল ছাত্রীকে পথরুদ্ধ করে উত্যক্ত, রিকশাচালক আটক
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
wm Sufi sadhok
সুফিসাধক গোলামুর রহমানের ওরশে মাইজভাণ্ডারে ভক্তের ঢল
বাংলাদেশ
1712333952 photo
Ask Shah Rukh Khan why did Kolkata Knight Riders not retain me?: Shubman Gill | Cricket News
খেলাধুলা

বিডিনিউজে জনপ্রিয়

shutterstock 1814846240 16618592364x3 2
Smartphones With 108MP Camera: ভারী DSLR কেন? যখন এই ফোনগুলো দিচ্ছে ১০৮ এমপি ক্যামেরা! দেখে নিন
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
website ban
orders-67-porn-websites-to-be-blocked-for-violating-it-rules-2021 | আইন উল্লঙ্ঘন, আরও ৬৭ পর্ন ওয়েবসাইট ব্লক করল ভারত সরকার – News18 Bangla
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
Make
Durga Puja 2022, দুর্গাপুজো ২০২২, Anubrata mondal village puja,   – News18 Bangla
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
1662137428 photo
England’s Jonny Bairstow ruled out of T20 World Cup through injury | Cricket News
খেলাধুলা

সর্বশেষ - খেলাধুলা

সর্বোচ্চ পঠিত - খেলাধুলা

আপনার জন্য নির্বাচিত
dk shivakumar

SC Dismisses CBI’s Plea Challenging Stay on Probe Against Karnataka Deputy CM Shivakumar

 wm kabul

কাবুলে ২ বিদেশি সাংবাদিক গ্রেফতার

 IMG 20230402 WA0031

টাঙ্গাইল জেলা পুলিশের অগ্নি-নিরাপত্তা ব্যবস্থা জোরদারকরণের লক্ষে অগ্নি মহড়া অনুষ্ঠিত

 wm huchunhua1

চীনের পরবর্তী প্রধানমন্ত্রী হিসেবে আলোচনায় হু চুনহুয়া

 wm Teacher news

বিসিএস শিক্ষা সমিতির সাবেক সভাপতি জনাব আলীর স্মরণসভা

 wm nsi ctga xsc scksc sk

গোয়েন্দা সেজে জনপ্রতিনিধির সঙ্গে প্রতারণার চেষ্টা, গ্রেফতার ১

 wm ROWSANERSHAD

সংসদ নির্বাচনে অংশ নেবে জাতীয় পার্টি: রওশন এরশাদ

 1665951769 photo

T20 World Cup: Mohammed Shami bowls full tilt as India enter final phase of preparations with warm-up games | Cricket News

 wm cpb ofvsd vsdjv bs

তালেবানের বিরুদ্ধে সংগ্রামরত আফগান নারীদের প্রতি সংহতি

 orange kheer

সুস্বাদু ক্ষীরকমলা দিয়েই হয়ে যাক শীতের মিষ্টিমুখ