Ask Shah Rukh Khan why did Kolkata Knight Riders not retain me?: Shubman Gill | Cricket News

Ed Sheeran meets Shubman Gill & Tanmay Bhat

NEW DELHI: India’s batting sensation Shubman Gill was part of the Kolkata Knight Riders between 2018 and 2021, featuring in 58 matches for the two-time champions. However, after four seasons with KKR , Shubman wasn’t retained by the franchise and was eventually acquired by the Gujarat Titans for a staggering Rs. 8 crore.During the Gujarat Titans’ inaugural title-winning campaign, Shubman showcased his batting prowess, amassing 890 runs in 17 matches at an impressive average of 59.33.His remarkable performance included three centuries and four fifties, earning him the Orange Cap for being the leading run-scorer of the season.In a recent interaction with renowned singer Ed Sheeran, Shubman made a surprising remark that left social media buzzing and fans amused.During their conversation, Shubman casually mentioned playing cricket for a team in the IPL owned by Bollywood star Shah Rukh Khan In response, Ed Sheeran said that he had plans to meet Shah Rukh Khan later for dinner.Shubman was quick to say: “Ask him why did they not retain me?”.

The exchange prompted laughter from Shubman, Ed Sheeran, and the host, creating a light-hearted moment.