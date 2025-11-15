ATP Finals: Jannik Sinner dominates Alex de Minaur, reaches championship match for third consecutive year | Tennis News

Jannik Sinner defeated Alex Alex de Minaur to reach the title clash at the ATP World Tour Finals. (AP/PTI)

Jannik Sinner booked his place in the ATP Finals championship match for the third straight year, extending his flawless run in Turin with a 7-5, 6-2 victory over Alex de Minaur. The semi-final had its tense moments early, but once Sinner found rhythm on serve, the contest tilted firmly in his favour. The opening set offered De Minaur brief opportunities. He saved two break points in the first game and later earned three chances on Sinner’s serve, but none were converted. Sinner absorbed the pressure, created his own at 5-5 and edged ahead. The break proved decisive, and the Italian closed the set with composure. Sinner then struck early in the second set, pulling away to a 4-0 lead and maintaining control until the finish. The win stretched his domination over the Australian to 13 matches and continued a run in which he has not dropped a service game all week. Reflecting on the contest, Sinner acknowledged the early resistance. “It was a very tough match, especially at the beginning of the first set. I felt like he was serving great, very precise,” he said. He added that the shift came after the early break in the second set. “I tried to be a bit more aggressive and it worked well but it was a tough match.”

Turin has been a happy venue for Sinner. Last season, he finished his year here by defeating Taylor Fritz in the final. This year’s path has been even cleaner, extending his streak of sets won at the event to 18. “It is the last event of the year and it is great to finish in this way,” he said. Sinner now awaits the winner of the Carlos Alcaraz -Felix Auger-Aliassime clash for Sunday’s final. A third consecutive title-match appearance marks another steady finish. “Making the final for three consecutive years means a lot to me,” he said. “Tomorrow I will enjoy and try my best to get the best possible result.”