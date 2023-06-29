বৃহস্পতিবার , ২৯ জুন ২০২৩ | ১৫ই আষাঢ়, ১৪৩০ বঙ্গাব্দ
Australia 339/5 in 83.0 Overs | England vs Australia Live Score, Ashes 2023: Australia take firm grip on Lord’s Test

প্রতিবেদক
bdnewstimes
জুন ২৯, ২০২৩ ৩:১৩ অপরাহ্ণ
On the other hand, after winning the toss, England were unable to strike early despite the conditions being in their favour. Josh Tongue, who was England’s most impressive bowler on Day 1, struck on either side of the Lunch break. However, no support from the other end meant England were unable to mount the pressure. As he has so often done, Joe Root went bang, bang in a single over to pull things back a bit. With the second new ball only 2 overs old, England will look to start well in the first hour. Can England fight their way back into the game? We shall find out soon, as the first ball on Day 2 is not far away.





