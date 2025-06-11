Australia vs South Africa WTC Final: Bowlers dominate as 14 wickets fall on Day 1 at Lord’s | Cricket News

Kagiso Rabada’s 5/51 stole the show on Day 1 at Lord’s in the WTC Final (Image via AP /Kirsty Wigglesworth)

Australia fought back against South Africa on day one of the World Test Championship final at Lord’s, London on Wednesday. After being bowled out for 212 with Kagiso Rabada taking 5-51, Australia’s Mitchell Starc led a bowling comeback that left South Africa struggling at 43-4 at stumps, trailing by 169 runs.The match began with South Africa captain Temba Bavuma winning the toss and choosing to bowl in overcast conditions favorable for bowling. Rabada quickly put Australia in trouble at 16-2, dismissing both Usman Khawaja and Cameron Green in a single over.Rabada, returning to Test cricket after serving a one-month ban for cocaine use, demonstrated his prowess by taking two wickets for just four runs in four balls. The 30-year-old pace bowler now has over 300 Test wickets to his name. Marnus Labuschagne, Australia’s latest opener following David Warner’s retirement, managed 17 off 56 balls before falling to Marco Jansen. Travis Head could only score 11 before being caught by Kyle Verreynne off Jansen’s bowling.

Bold prediction! Astrologer Greenstone Lobo picks winner of Australia vs South Africa WTC Final 2025

Steve Smith and Beau Webster helped stabilize the Australian innings with a crucial 79-run partnership for the fifth wicket. Webster, who scored 72, had a lucky escape when he would have been lbw to Rabada on 8 had South Africa reviewed the decision. Smith reached his fifty but eventually fell for 66 to part-time spinner Aiden Markram, caught by Jansen at slip. Australia’s innings quickly unraveled as they lost their final five wickets for just 20 runs, with Rabada finishing with figures of 5-51.In response, South Africa’s batting struggled against Australia’s pace attack. Starc removed Markram for a duck and dismissed Ryan Rickelton for 16, reducing South Africa to 19-2.

Poll Who do you think will win the World Test Championship final?

Wiaan Mulder, batting at number three, survived an early chance when wicketkeeper Alex Carey dropped a straightforward catch off Starc. However, Mulder only managed to score six runs from 44 balls before being bowled by Pat Cummins.Bavuma took 31 balls to get off the mark, scoring a two off Josh Hazlewood that drew cheers from South African supporters. Hazlewood later claimed the wicket of Tristan Stubbs before the close of play.

South Africa trail Australia by 169 runs at the end of day 1 (Image via X)

At stumps, David Bedingham remained unbeaten on eight, having hit consecutive boundaries off Cummins in the final over. Bavuma was not out on three, with South Africa facing an uphill battle to match Australia’s first innings total.The match situation mirrors Australia’s position in the 2023 final against India at the Oval, where they recovered from early trouble through centuries from Smith and Head to win the match.