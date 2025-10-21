মঙ্গলবার, ২১ অক্টোবর ২০২৫, ০৬:৩৯ পূর্বাহ্ন
‘Avoid arguments’: Virat Kohli receives a tough message after Perth duck | Cricket News

  • আপডেট সময়: মঙ্গলবার, ২১ অক্টোবর, ২০২৫
Virat Kohli, playing his first ODI since March 2025, was caught behind playing outside the off-stump against Mitchell Starc. (AP Photo)

NEW DELHI: Former Australian cricketer Matthew Hayden has urged Virat Kohli to steer clear of overthinking and self-arguments after his duck in the first ODI against Australia in Perth on Sunday. Kohli, playing his first ODI since March 2025, was caught behind playing outside the off-stump against Mitchell Starc.Hayden voiced strong faith in Kohli’s technique and overall approach, citing his wealth of experience in the format.“Virat Kohli’s striking ability and contact points are exceptional. After scoring 14,000 runs in this format, there’s little to question about his approach, as he consistently plays the ball on the rise and finds timing early,” Hayden said on Star Sports.“One thing I hope he avoids is arguing with himself and overthinking, which can lead to mistakes. He is destructive when he has clarity, certainty, and the ability to read the game—qualities his experience provides,” he added.Australia won the first ODI by seven wickets. The second match will be played on Thursday in Adelaide.India pacer Arshdeep Singh, meanwhile, defended Kohli’s performance and expressed his admiration for sharing the dressing room with the star batter.“He has played more than 300 matches for India, so form is just a word for him,” Arshdeep said at the post-match media conference.

Arshdeep Singh Press Conference After IND vs AUS 1st ODI: Praises Captain Gill, Backs Virat Kohli

“He knows how to get going. It is always like a blessing to be in the same dressing room with him, and going forward I feel there’ll be a lot of runs for him in this series as well.”When asked about Kohli’s mindset while playing just one format, Arshdeep preferred to remain discreet.“….talking about the format he is playing, he has mastered this one. So I don’t know how he feels about it. I will ask him about his feelings, and maybe tell you in the next press conference.”





