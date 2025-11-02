Babar Azam breaks Virat Kohli’s record; sets new benchmark in T20I cricket | Cricket News

Pakistan’s Babar Azam celebrates after scoring fifty during the third T20 cricket match between Pakistan and South Africa, in Lahore, Pakistan, Saturday, Nov. 1, 2025. (AP Photo/K.M. Chaudary)

Former Pakistan captain Babar Azam on Saturday broke Virat Kohli’s T20I record during his match-winning knock of 68 runs off 46 balls, guiding Pakistan to a four-wicket victory over South Africa in the final game of their three-match series in Lahore on Saturday. The win sealed a 2-1 series triumph for Pakistan, who successfully chased down South Africa’s 139-9, reaching 140-6 in 19 overs.South Africa, fielding an inexperienced squad, began the series with a commanding 55-run win in Rawalpindi, but Pakistan bounced back strongly with consecutive victories in Lahore to clinch the series.Babar, who had been overlooked for nearly a year, made a strong comeback as Pakistan continues to fine-tune its batting lineup ahead of next year’s T20 World Cup.After a duck in the opening match, Babar surpassed Rohit Sharma’s record for most runs in T20s with his unbeaten 11 in the second game. His composed innings in the final match showcased renewed confidence, particularly against pacers who struggled with the wet ball due to heavy dew.Babar shared a crucial 76-run stand with captain Salman Ali Agha (33), which proved decisive in Pakistan’s chase.“This innings was long due,” Babar said. “I backed myself, and the team believed in me. It’s about how you absorb pressure. I just wanted to play according to the situation.”

Poll Do you think Babar Azam is now the best T20I batsman in the world?

Though Pakistan briefly stumbled with four wickets falling for 14 runs, Babar’s knock had already set the foundation for victory.

Babar goes past Kohli



With this innings, Babar now holds the record for the most fifty-plus scores in T20Is — 40 (37 fifties and 3 hundreds) — surpassing Virat Kohli, who has 39 (38 fifties and 1 hundred). This was also Babar’s first T20I fifty since May 2024 against Ireland.