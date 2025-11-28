শুক্রবার, ২৮ নভেম্বর ২০২৫, ০১:৩৯ অপরাহ্ন
শিরোনাম :
Sanjay Dutt Mobbed By Fans, Internet Says ‘Shayad Public Bhool Gayi Hai Ki…’ | Bollywood News Babar Azam equals unwanted T20I record with another duck | Cricket News ‘Shaktimaan’ Mukesh Khanna Gets Emotional Remembering Dharmendra: ‘Humara He-Man Chala Gaya’ | Bollywood News Ashes 2025: No Cummins, no Hazlewood as Australia stick with unchanged squad for Gabba Test | Cricket News Gustaakh Ishq Review: Naseerudin Shah, Vijay Varma, Fatima Sana Sheikh Bring Back Old-School Romance | Bollywood News পাবনায় বিএনপি নেতাকর্মীর ওপর হামলার ঘটনায় বিএনপির নিন্দা Two surgeries, years on hospital beds: Abhishek Reddy’s incredible comeback | Cricket News Shah Rukh, Salman, Aishwarya Attend Dharmendra’s Prayer Meet MS Dhoni personally drives Virat Kohli back after dinner in Ranchi; viral video sets internet abuzz | Cricket News Kevin Spacey Hit With Fresh Sexual Assault Lawsuits, Three More Men Sue Him | Hollywood News
প্রচ্ছদ
খেলাধুলা

Babar Azam equals unwanted T20I record with another duck | Cricket News

প্রতিবেদকের নাম
  • আপডেট সময়: শুক্রবার, ২৮ নভেম্বর, ২০২৫
  • ১ সময় দেখুন
Babar Azam equals unwanted T20I record with another duck | Cricket News


Pakistan star batter Babar Azam endured a night to forget in Rawalpindi on Thursday, as he registered yet another duck — a moment that now places him alongside Umar Akmal and Saim Ayub for the most ducks by a Pakistani in T20 internationals. The 31-year-old was dismissed for a two-ball duck during Pakistan’s tense chase against Sri Lanka in the sixth match of the ongoing T20I tri-series.Go Beyond The Boundary with our YouTube channel. SUBSCRIBE NOW!Chasing 185, Pakistan looked towards their premier batter for stability after early jolts. Instead, Babar walked back without scoring after Dushmantha Chameera trapped him plumb in front on the final ball of the fourth over. What made the moment even more striking was its historic weight: It was Babar’s 10th T20I duck, pulling him level with Umar Akmal and Saim Ayub atop Pakistan’s unwanted list.

Rohit Sharma opens up on 2026 T20 World Cup, wants India to play FINAL

Globally, the unwanted list is led by Sri Lanka’s former captain Dasun Shanaka, who holds the all-time record with 15 T20I ducks. Six players sit on 13, while ex-India captain Rohit Sharma ended his career with 12.

Most ducks in T20Is for Pakistan

  • Saim Ayub – 10
  • Umar Akmal – 10
  • Babar Azam – 10
  • Shahid Afridi – 8
  • Kamran Akmal – 7
  • Mohammad Nawaz – 7
  • Mohammad Hafeez – 7

While Babar faltered, Sri Lanka delivered a statement win under high pressure. The visitors needed victory to reach the final and did exactly that, edging Pakistan by six runs in a thriller decided in the last over. Fast bowler Dushmantha Chameera was the star, claiming 4 for 20 and closing out the match by conceding just three runs when Pakistan required 10.Earlier, Sri Lanka posted 184/5, led by Kamil Mishra’s superb 76 off 48 and Kusal Mendis’ brisk 40. Pakistan’s chase was derailed early as Chameera ripped through the top order, leaving them reeling at 43/4. Captain Salman Ali Agha kept Pakistan alive with a career-best 63 off 44, assisted by handy contributions from Usman Khan (33) and Mohammad Nawaz (27), but the early collapse proved decisive.





Source link

অনুগ্রহ করে এই পোস্টটি আপনার সোশ্যাল মিডিয়ায় শেয়ার করুন।

এই বিভাগের আরও খবর
Ashes 2025: No Cummins, no Hazlewood as Australia stick with unchanged squad for Gabba Test | Cricket News

Ashes 2025: No Cummins, no Hazlewood as Australia stick with unchanged squad for Gabba Test | Cricket News

Two surgeries, years on hospital beds: Abhishek Reddy’s incredible comeback | Cricket News

Two surgeries, years on hospital beds: Abhishek Reddy’s incredible comeback | Cricket News

MS Dhoni personally drives Virat Kohli back after dinner in Ranchi; viral video sets internet abuzz | Cricket News

MS Dhoni personally drives Virat Kohli back after dinner in Ranchi; viral video sets internet abuzz | Cricket News

‘Biggest fault is your … ‘: Harbhajan Singh lashes out at Team India after 0-2 drubbing vs South Africa | Cricket News

‘Biggest fault is your … ‘: Harbhajan Singh lashes out at Team India after 0-2 drubbing vs South Africa | Cricket News

A multi-layered problem: Why no Indians qualified for 2026 Candidates via Chess World Cup in Goa | Chess News

A multi-layered problem: Why no Indians qualified for 2026 Candidates via Chess World Cup in Goa | Chess News

T20 tri-series: Dushmantha Chameera’s four-fer against Pakistan leads Sri Lanka to Saturday’s final

T20 tri-series: Dushmantha Chameera’s four-fer against Pakistan leads Sri Lanka to Saturday’s final

কর্ণফুলীতে জোরপূর্বক প্রতিবেশীর গাছ কেটে জায়গা দখলের অভিযোগ
কর্ণফুলীতে জোরপূর্বক প্রতিবেশীর গাছ কেটে জায়গা দখলের অভিযোগ
‘Trophy is here, you just have to pick it up’: Team India stars rally behind Harmanpreet Kaur’s side ahead of World Cup final | Cricket News
‘Trophy is here, you just have to pick it up’: Team India stars rally behind Harmanpreet Kaur’s side ahead of World Cup final | Cricket News
আনোয়ারায় গ্ৰাম আদালতের প্রতিবেদন প্রস্তুত বিষয়ে প্রশিক্ষণ অনুষ্ঠিত
আনোয়ারায় গ্ৰাম আদালতের প্রতিবেদন প্রস্তুত বিষয়ে প্রশিক্ষণ অনুষ্ঠিত
নোয়াখালীর ফয়সাল ইবনে নুরকে আহ্বায়ক করে এনসিপি সৌদি কমিটি ঘোষণা
নোয়াখালীর ফয়সাল ইবনে নুরকে আহ্বায়ক করে এনসিপি সৌদি কমিটি ঘোষণা
নিখোঁজের ১১ বছর পর দেশে ফিরল ৪ সন্তানের জননী শান্তনা
নিখোঁজের ১১ বছর পর দেশে ফিরল ৪ সন্তানের জননী শান্তনা
দুই দিনের বৃষ্টির অজুহাতে সবজির দাম বৃদ্ধি, চরম বিপাকে সাধারন পেশাজীবী মানুষ
দুই দিনের বৃষ্টির অজুহাতে সবজির দাম বৃদ্ধি, চরম বিপাকে সাধারন পেশাজীবী মানুষ
বিনিয়োগের সম্ভাবনা, আইনি শূন্যতায় প্রতারণার ফাঁদ?
বিনিয়োগের সম্ভাবনা, আইনি শূন্যতায় প্রতারণার ফাঁদ?
ভোলায় বিজেপির কার্যালয়ে হামলার ঘটনায় মুখ খুললেন পার্থ
ভোলায় বিজেপির কার্যালয়ে হামলার ঘটনায় মুখ খুললেন পার্থ
নাগরপুরে বিএনপির উদ্যোগে বিপ্লব ও সংহতি দিবস উদযাপন
নাগরপুরে বিএনপির উদ্যোগে বিপ্লব ও সংহতি দিবস উদযাপন
কালিয়াকৈরে মিথ্যা-ভিত্তিহীন সংবাদ প্রচার প্রতিবাদে সাবেক মেয়রের সংবাদ সম্মেলন
কালিয়াকৈরে মিথ্যা-ভিত্তিহীন সংবাদ প্রচার প্রতিবাদে সাবেক মেয়রের সংবাদ সম্মেলন
Editor & Publisher: Joynal Abedin

News Editor: M.A Kaoser

Office: Ground Floor, Zam Zam Market, Bazarghata, Cox's Bazar.

Email : bdnewstimes24@gmail.com

© All rights reserved © 2013 bdnewstimes.com
Developed By BD IT HOST