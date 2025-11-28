Babar Azam equals unwanted T20I record with another duck | Cricket News

Pakistan star batter Babar Azam endured a night to forget in Rawalpindi on Thursday, as he registered yet another duck — a moment that now places him alongside Umar Akmal and Saim Ayub for the most ducks by a Pakistani in T20 internationals. The 31-year-old was dismissed for a two-ball duck during Pakistan’s tense chase against Sri Lanka in the sixth match of the ongoing T20I tri-series.Go Beyond The Boundary with our YouTube channel. SUBSCRIBE NOW!Chasing 185, Pakistan looked towards their premier batter for stability after early jolts. Instead, Babar walked back without scoring after Dushmantha Chameera trapped him plumb in front on the final ball of the fourth over. What made the moment even more striking was its historic weight: It was Babar’s 10th T20I duck, pulling him level with Umar Akmal and Saim Ayub atop Pakistan’s unwanted list.

Globally, the unwanted list is led by Sri Lanka’s former captain Dasun Shanaka, who holds the all-time record with 15 T20I ducks. Six players sit on 13, while ex-India captain Rohit Sharma ended his career with 12.

Most ducks in T20Is for Pakistan



Saim Ayub – 10

Umar Akmal – 10

Babar Azam – 10

Shahid Afridi – 8

Kamran Akmal – 7

Mohammad Nawaz – 7

Mohammad Hafeez – 7

While Babar faltered, Sri Lanka delivered a statement win under high pressure. The visitors needed victory to reach the final and did exactly that, edging Pakistan by six runs in a thriller decided in the last over. Fast bowler Dushmantha Chameera was the star, claiming 4 for 20 and closing out the match by conceding just three runs when Pakistan required 10.Earlier, Sri Lanka posted 184/5, led by Kamil Mishra’s superb 76 off 48 and Kusal Mendis’ brisk 40. Pakistan’s chase was derailed early as Chameera ripped through the top order, leaving them reeling at 43/4. Captain Salman Ali Agha kept Pakistan alive with a career-best 63 off 44, assisted by handy contributions from Usman Khan (33) and Mohammad Nawaz (27), but the early collapse proved decisive.