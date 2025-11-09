Babar Azam hits mega milestone! Joins legends Viv Richards, Mohammad Azharuddin and Alastair Cook in exclusive list | Cricket News

Pakistan’s star batter Babar Azam added another feather to his illustrious career by completing 15,000 international runs (AFP Photo)

Pakistan’s star batter Babar Azam added another feather to his illustrious career by completing 15,000 international runs during the third ODI against South Africa on Saturday. The milestone came in the series decider at Iqbal Stadium, Faisalabad, making Babar only the fifth Pakistani to achieve the landmark.Babar reached the milestone during his knock of 27 off 32 balls, but his innings ended in disappointment when he was run out while attempting a third run with Saim Ayub against Bjorn Fortuin in the 11th over. Despite the unfortunate dismissal, the achievement further solidified his status as one of Pakistan’s modern greats.With this, Babar joins an elite list of Pakistani legends — Inzamam-ul-Haq, Younis Khan, Mohammad Yousuf, and Javed Miandad — who have all crossed the 15,000-run mark in international cricket.Across 329 international matches, Babar has now amassed 15,004 runs at an average of 45.46, including 31 centuries and 104 half-centuries, with a highest score of 196.As for the match, Pakistan registered a historic seven-wicket victory, sealing the three-match ODI series 2-1 — their first-ever home series win over South Africa.

Most runs in career in Tests+ODIs+T20Is (15000 club)

Player Matches Runs Average 100s 50s Alastair Cook (ENG) 257 15,737 42.88 38 76 Aravinda de Silva (SL) 401 15,645 37.78 31 86 Mushfiqur Rahim (BAN) 474 15,623 34.18 21 82 Mohammad Azharuddin (IND) 433 15,593 39.77 29 79 Angelo Mathews (SL) 435 15,546 40.59 19 91 Adam Gilchrist (AUS) 396 15,461 38.94 33 81 Stephen Fleming (NZ) 396 15,319 35.46 17 95 Viv Richards (WI) 308 15,261 48.75 35 90 Tamim Iqbal (BAN) 391 15,249 35.21 25 94 Matthew Hayden (AUS) 273 15,066 47.67 40 69 Babar Azam (PAK) 329 15,004 45.46 31 104

After winning the toss and electing to bowl, Pakistan’s bowlers dismantled the South African batting lineup. Openers Quinton de Kock and Lhuan-dre Pretorius gave the visitors a solid start, adding 72 runs for the first wicket, but the innings quickly unraveled thereafter.Leg-spinner Abrar Ahmed was the star with the ball, producing a match-winning spell of 4/27 in 10 overs, dismissing Matthew Breetzke, Rubin Hermann, Donovan Ferreira, and Corbin Bosch in quick succession. He was well supported by Mohammad Nawaz (2/31) and Salman Agha (2/18) as South Africa collapsed from 106/2 to 143 all out in 37.5 overs.In reply, Pakistan lost Fakhar Zaman for a duck, but Saim Ayub steadied the innings with a brilliant 77 off 70 balls, studded with 11 fours and a six. His 65-run partnership with Babar Azam set the tone for the chase.After their dismissals, Mohammad Rizwan (32 off 45)* and Salman Agha (5)* guided Pakistan to victory in just 25 overs. Abrar Ahmed was deservedly named Player of the Match for his game-changing spell.