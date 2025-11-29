Babar Azam stays unbeaten as Pakistan thrash Sri Lanka to win T20 tri-series final | Cricket News

Pakistan’s players (AP Photo/Anjum Naveed)

Pakistan secured victory in the Twenty20 tri-series final by defeating Sri Lanka with a six-wicket margin on Saturday.Sri Lanka’s batting lineup collapsed dramatically, losing their final eight wickets for just 16 runs and getting bowled out for 114 in 19.1 overs.

Inside India nets in Ranchi: How Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma prepared for first ODI vs South Africa

Pakistan successfully chased down the target, reaching 118-4 with eight balls remaining. The opening pair of Saim Ayub and Sahibzada Farhan contributed 36 and 23 runs respectively, while Babar Azam remained unbeaten with 37 runs off 34 balls.Sri Lanka, despite winning their previous matches against Zimbabwe and Pakistan, struggled against Pakistan’s spin attack. Mohammad Nawaz took 3-17, Abrar Ahmed claimed 2-18, and Ayub picked up 1-17.“It was a great performance from us. We have been doing well in both ODIs and T20Is … we are pretty much ready for the World Cup. We still have six games before the World Cup to try out things if we want but we are pretty much clear on our 15 players,” Pakistan captain Salman Ali Agha said.Sri Lanka, batting first, made a promising start reaching 81-1 at the halfway mark. However, they managed only one six against the spinners in the first 12 overs.Kamil Mishara impressed with 59 runs off 47 balls, forming a 64-run partnership with Kusal Mendis who scored 14.The Sri Lankan innings began to unravel when Babar took an impressive catch at long-off to dismiss Mendis off Nawaz’s bowling in the 11th over.Mishara, who reached his fifty in 37 balls, fell to another spectacular catch by Babar. Sri Lanka’s situation worsened as they lost more wickets quickly.Ahmed struck twice in one over, while Babar continued his brilliant fielding by catching Pavan Rathnayake. Kusal Perera’s poor form continued as he managed only 1 run.Nawaz emerged as the tournament’s leading wicket-taker with 10 wickets, dismissing both Janith Liyanage and Wanindu Hasaranga. Shaheen Shah Afridi wrapped up the innings with 3-18.“It is important to deliver when the team requires you. I plan with the coaches and try to keep it simple because, as a finger-spinner, you don’t have many options so I try to read the game and bowl accordingly,” Nawaz said.During Pakistan’s chase, Ayub attacked Maheesh Theekshana in the powerplay, hitting three boundaries in one over. Farhan followed with aggressive batting against Hasaranga.Despite Rathnayake dismissing Agha and Fakhar Zaman in consecutive overs, Babar maintained his composure and secured the win with a boundary.