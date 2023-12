Bajrang Punia leaves his Padma Shri Award outside PM Modi’s residence | More sports News

NEW DELHI: Following the appointment of Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh ‘s aide Sanjay Singh as the WFI chief, Bajrang Punia made a bold statement by announcing the return of his Padma Shri Award . He headed towards PM Narendra Modi ‘s residence, aiming to express his discontent.However, upon reaching the Kartavya Path near the PM’s residence on Friday evening, Bajrang was halted by the Delhi Police.In an act of protest, he placed the Padma Shri Award on the footpath outside the premises before departing from the location.“I will give the Padma Shri award to anyone who will take it to PM Modi,” said to Delhi Police.

A day after teary-eyed Sakshi Malik announced that she was quitting the sport, Bajrang wrote a letter to PM Modi, expressing his disappointment following WFI polls.

Earlier in the day, in a letter addressed to the Prime Minister, Punia outlined the reasons behind his decision to return the prestigious award.

Olympic medallist Bajrang Punia returns Padma Shri to protest Sanjay Singh’s election as WFI President

The wrestling body row, which had been simmering for a while, reached a tipping point for the athlete. Discontent with the management and administration of the sport he loved, Punia felt compelled to take a stand.

“We “respectable” wrestlers could not do anything. I will not be able to live my life as “respectable” after insulting female wrestlers. Such a life will torment me all my life. That’s why I am returning this “honor” to you,” wrote Bajrang Punia in a letter.

The Sports Ministry on Friday said Bajrang Punia’s decision to return his Padma Shri award in protest against Sanjay Singh’s election as Wrestling Federation of India president is a personal one but it will still try to convince him to rethink the move.

“It is Bajrang Punia’s personal decision to return Padma Shri. The WFI elections were held in fair and democratic manner,” a ministry official told the media.

“We will still try to persuade Bajrang to reverse his decision to return Padma Shri,” he added.

