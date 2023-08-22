মঙ্গলবার , ২২ আগস্ট ২০২৩ | ৭ই ভাদ্র, ১৪৩০ বঙ্গাব্দ
  খেলাধুলা

Bangladesh's Ebadot Hossain ruled out of Asia Cup, uncapped Tanzim named as replacement | Cricket News

প্রতিবেদক
bdnewstimes
আগস্ট ২২, ২০২৩ ৬:৩৬ অপরাহ্ণ
1692707778 photo


NEW DELHI: Bangladesh fast bowler Ebadot Hossain encountered a setback on Tuesday as he was deemed unfit for the Asia Cup due to a knee injury he incurred during the ODI series against Afghanistan last month.
Despite his initial inclusion in the 17-member squad just a mere 10 days ago, Ebadot couldn’t manage to recuperate within the prescribed timeframe. Consequently, the vacant spot has been filled by the 20-year-old emerging pacer Tanzim Hasan, who is yet to make his international debut.
The prospect of Hossain’s recovery in time for the ODI World Cup in India, scheduled to commence on October 5, remains uncertain and will be closely watched.
“Ebadot had undergone six weeks of rehab following the injury,” BCB’s chief sports physician Dr Debashis Chowdhury was quoted as saying by ESPNCricinfo.

cricket match2

“We have had multiple MRIs done during this time and the reports suggest that his ACL is still a concern and requires further management. Therefore, he misses out on the Asia Cup.
“Considering the importance of Bangladesh team’s next major event, which is the ICC World Cup in October, the BCB is committed to exploring every safe medical option available for getting Ebadot back to full fitness and playing as early as possible, including consultation and treatment overseas,” he added.
Updated Bangladesh squad for Asia Cup:
Shakib Al Hasan (c), Litton Das, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Towhid Hridoy, Mushfiqur Rahim, Afif Hossain, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Taskin Ahmed, Hasan Mahmud, Mustafizur Rahman, Shoriful Islam, Nasum Ahmed, Mahedi Hasan, Mohammad Naim, Shamim Hossain, Tanzid Hasan and Tanzim Hasan.
(With PTI Inputs)





Source link

