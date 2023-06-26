সোমবার , ২৬ জুন ২০২৩ | ১২ই আষাঢ়, ১৪৩০ বঙ্গাব্দ
  1. অর্থনীতি
  2. আইন-আদালত
  3. আন্তর্জাতিক
  4. ক্যারিয়ার
  5. খেলাধুলা
  6. জাতীয়
  7. তরুণ উদ্যোক্তা
  8. ধর্ম
  9. নারী ও শিশু
  10. প্রবাস সংবাদ
  11. প্রযুক্তি
  12. প্রেস বিজ্ঞপ্তি
  13. বহি বিশ্ব
  14. বাংলাদেশ
  15. বিনোদন
  /  খেলাধুলা

Barcelona sign Ilkay Gundogan on free transfer after Manchester City exit | Football News

প্রতিবেদক
bdnewstimes
জুন ২৬, ২০২৩ ৩:০৪ অপরাহ্ণ
1687770243 photo


Barcelona have signed Ilkay Gundogan on a free transfer after his departure from treble winners Manchester City with the German midfielder signing a two-year contract, the LaLiga club said on Monday.
The 32-year-old has a contract until June 2025 with an option for a further year, while the Spanish champions also said they had included a buyout clause of 400 million euros ($435.72 million).
Gundogan left City after captaining the English club to the Premier League, FA Cup and Champions League treble last season, ending a successful seven-year stint in England where he won 14 trophies, including five league titles.

“For me it has been a total privilege and pleasure to be part of Manchester City for the last seven years,” Gundogan said in a statement. “Manchester has been my home and I have felt part of a very special family at City.
“I have been lucky to have experienced so many unforgettable moments in my time here and to have been captain for this extra special season has been the greatest experience of my career.”
Gundogan was Pep Guardiola’s first recruit when he took over the reins at City in 2016 despite the German being sidelined with a knee injury when he was signed from Borussia Dortmund.
He proved to be the man for the big occasion at City, especially over the last two seasons when he scored crucial goals that helped them seal several trophies.

Gundogan leaves City having made over 300 appearances, scoring 60 goals and grabbing 40 assists in all competitions.
City’s director of football Txiki Begiristain said Gundogan had been “an inspiration to everyone”.
“Ilkay has truly cemented his place in the history of Manchester City and we all wish him well in the next chapter of his career.” he added.
His experience will be invaluable to Barca coach Xavi after long-serving midfielder

football-match

(AI image)
Sergio Busquets left at the end of the season after 18 years with the Catalan outfit.
Barcelona won the LaLiga title last season but failed to get out of the group stage in the Champions League and were knocked out in the Copa del Rey semi-finals.





Source link

বিডিনিউজে সর্বশেষ

wm CTGNEWS01 1
মুরব্বি দেশে গণতন্ত্র মানবাধিকার আছে কি— প্রশ্ন স্বপনের
বাংলাদেশ
1687770243 photo
Barcelona sign Ilkay Gundogan on free transfer after Manchester City exit | Football News
খেলাধুলা
New Project 7 73
অর্থকষ্ট ভুলে সুখেশান্তিতে থাকতে চান? বাড়িতে মানুন এই সহজ বাস্তু টিপস!vastu tips to be followed at home to be happy – News18 Bangla
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
shah rukh khan suhana khan
Shah Rukh Khan, Suhana Khan To Star in Her Theatrical Debut, Siddharth Anand To Co-produce: Report
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ

বিডিনিউজে জনপ্রিয়

shutterstock 1814846240 16618592364x3 2
Smartphones With 108MP Camera: ভারী DSLR কেন? যখন এই ফোনগুলো দিচ্ছে ১০৮ এমপি ক্যামেরা! দেখে নিন
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
website ban
orders-67-porn-websites-to-be-blocked-for-violating-it-rules-2021 | আইন উল্লঙ্ঘন, আরও ৬৭ পর্ন ওয়েবসাইট ব্লক করল ভারত সরকার – News18 Bangla
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
Make
Durga Puja 2022, দুর্গাপুজো ২০২২, Anubrata mondal village puja,   – News18 Bangla
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
1662137428 photo
England’s Jonny Bairstow ruled out of T20 World Cup through injury | Cricket News
খেলাধুলা

সর্বশেষ - খেলাধুলা

সর্বোচ্চ পঠিত - খেলাধুলা

আপনার জন্য নির্বাচিত
download 3

ঢাকায় কোথায় কখন ঈদ জামাত অনুষ্ঠিত হবে

 received 349779507131491

জাতি অদ্ভুত এক দুঃসময় পার করছে : জেবেল গাণি

 image 272614 1 1

এবার যশোর শিক্ষাবোর্ডে এসএসসি পরীক্ষার্থীর সংখ্যা কমেছে

 Salman Khan 600x450 4

Photo Editing apps | হাতের মোবাইল হয়ে উঠবে ডি এস এল আর! পুজোয় নজর কাড়া ছবি তুলতে এই ৫ অ্যাপ ব্যবহার করে দেখুন – News18 Bangla

 wm Aleksandar Vucic 22.05.2022

খাদ্য সংকটে ভুগবে বিশ্বের ১ চতুর্থাংশ মানুষ: সার্বিয়া

 wm Blind 1

দৃষ্টিহীন চোখ নিয়ে বিজয়ের কান্না

 navratri

Day-wise Timings, History and Significance of 9 days

 samantha 2 1

Samantha Akkineni Goes on Boat Ride As She Enjoys Her Time in Kerala; See Breathtaking Pic

 received 1171363726908697

চট্টগ্রাম জেলার পূর্জা উদযাপন পরিষদের সা. সম্পাদক হলেন আনোয়ারার সুগ্রীব মজুমদার দোলন

 01

র‌্যালী ও আলোচনা সভার মধ্য দিয়ে হিলিতে জাতীয় সমাজসেবা দিবস পালিত