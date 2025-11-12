বুধবার, ১২ নভেম্বর ২০২৫, ০২:২৫ অপরাহ্ন
জবিতে সংঘর্ষের ঘটনায় ৪ শিক্ষার্থী সাময়িক বহিষ্কার
খেলাধুলা

BCCI puts condition on Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma’s ODI future: ‘Have to play domestic cricket’ – Report | Cricket News

  • আপডেট সময়: বুধবার, ১২ নভেম্বর, ২০২৫
BCCI puts condition on Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma’s ODI future: ‘Have to play domestic cricket’ – Report | Cricket News


According to the report, Rohit Sharma has informed the MCA of his availability for the Vijay Hazare Trophy match on December 24, though Virat Kohli’s participation remains uncertain. (AP Photo)

NEW DELHI: The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has reportedly instructed Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma to feature in domestic tournaments if they intend to continue representing India in One-Day Internationals (ODIs). Both senior players, who have retired from T20Is and Test cricket, are believed to be eyeing the 2027 ODI World Cup as their final appearance in international cricket.Their limited game time in recent months has become a growing concern for the BCCI, selectors, and fans alike. The lack of match practice was visible during the ODI series in Australia in October, where Kohli registered consecutive ducks in the first two matches, while Rohit struggled initially before finding form with scores of 73 and an unbeaten 121 in the final two games.The duo eventually put on a match-winning 168-run partnership in the third ODI in Sydney, with Kohli finishing unbeaten on 74. However, the Indian board and team management have now urged both players to participate regularly in domestic cricket to maintain fitness and form.“The board and team management have conveyed to both of them that they will have to play domestic cricket if they want to play for India. As they both have retired from two formats, they have to play domestic cricket to be match-fit,” a BCCI source told The Indian Express.According to the report, Rohit has informed the Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) of his availability for the Vijay Hazare Trophy match on December 24, though Kohli’s participation remains uncertain.

Andy Bichel Interview | Why the former Australia cricketer compared Virat Kohli with Ricky Ponting

The December 24 fixture is the only domestic one-day game between India’s ODI series against South Africa (December 3–9) and New Zealand (January 11–18).Rohit is also expected to represent Mumbai in the Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 Trophy, starting November 26 — a move the BCCI hopes Kohli will emulate.Chief selector Ajit Agarkar had earlier reiterated the board’s stance, saying: “We made it clear a year, or a couple of years back, that whenever players are available, they should be playing domestic cricket. That’s the only way you’ll keep yourself sharp and playing cricket if you’ve got a long enough break. Whether that’s possible with the international cricket you’re playing or not, only time will tell, but if the guys are free, they should be playing domestic cricket.





