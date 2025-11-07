শুক্রবার, ০৭ নভেম্বর ২০২৫, ১১:০৪ পূর্বাহ্ন
খেলাধুলা

‘Be careful what you wish for’: Ex-England pacer issues warning after Aussie jibes at Ben Stokes | Cricket News

  শুক্রবার, ৭ নভেম্বর, ২০২৫
‘Be careful what you wish for’: Ex-England pacer issues warning after Aussie jibes at Ben Stokes | Cricket News


Ben Stokes (Photo by Gareth Copley/Getty Images)

Former England fast bowler Steven Finn believes the Australian media’s attempt to provoke Ben Stokes ahead of the Ashes could end up backfiring, warning that the England captain is at his best when challenged. Stokes’ arrival in Perth drew headlines from The West Australian, which mocked him as “Cocky Captain Complainer” and labelled his team’s tactics “dopey”. But Finn, who was part of England’s last Ashes triumph in Australia in 2010-11, thinks such criticism will only fuel the all-rounder’s competitive fire. “Ben Stokes thrives when he has a point to prove,” Finn told the PA news agency, adding that some players simply become stronger when targeted. The former pacer explained that Stokes’ leadership style is anything but cautious, describing him as someone who embraces pressure and confronts challenges head-on. He also cautioned that while the Australian press tries to find weaknesses, Stokes and coach Brendon McCullum’s fearless mindset could help England turn the narrative in their favour. Reflecting on his own experiences Down Under, Finn noted that early success can shift public sentiment quickly, recalling how the Australian crowd began to respect England’s resilience during the 2010-11 series. Finn also compared Stokes and McCullum’s aggressive approach with the more conservative style of previous England teams, suggesting that the current leadership’s boldness gives them a real shot at redefining England’s fortunes in Australia. “An away Ashes series can be career-defining,” Finn said. “The way Stokes and McCullum lead, they give players the freedom to be themselves and express their best cricket.”





