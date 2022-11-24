Belgium vs Canada Highlights: Batshuayi fires Belgium to World Cup win over Canada | Football News

|

NEW DELHI: World No. 2 Belgium survived a scare on Wednesday, before registering a narrow 1-0 win over Canada in their opening group game at the ongoing FIFA World Cup 2022 in Qatar. A missed penalty and a sublime finish highlights the Group F match at the Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium.Michy Batshuayi scored the only goal of the match in the first half to help Belgium make a winning start to their campaign, but the goal came after keeper Thibaut Courtois saved a penalty in the 11th minute. An energetic Canada, who were back in the World Cup for first time in 36 years, should have got a well-deserved lead early in the game but Alphonso Davies failed to convert the spot kick.Leading the Belgian attack in the absence of injured talisman Romelu Lukaku, Batshuayi scored against the run of play on the stroke of halftime to put the Red Devils top of the group ahead of Morocco and Croatia who earlier drew 0-0.In their only other World Cup appearance in Mexico in 1986, Canada lost all three matches and failed to score a goal.They looked as if they would register their long awaited first goal when Belgium’s Yannick Carrasco handled the ball in the 11th minute and Alphonso Davies stepped up to take the penalty with the Canadian supporters roaring. But Courtois, one of the world’s best goalkeepers, denied Davies an historic score by stopping his weak spot-kick.

The Canadian attack continued to press, their speed creating havoc in the Belgian defence and keeping Courtois busy throughout the first half.

But against the run of play Belgium took the lead when Batshuayi broke between two defenders, ran on to a long ball and shot past goalkeeper Milan Borjan in the 44th minute.

Canada coach John Herdman said his men would bring a nothing to lose approach to their opening game against the second-ranked Belgians who arrived in Qatar saddled with the burden of expectation.

Third-place finishers at the 2018 finals in Russia, Red Devils supporters want more this time from the star-studded roster that has been dubbed the “Golden Generation”.

Canada, who surprised by finishing top of the CONCACAF qualifying group ahead of traditional regional powerhouses Mexico and the United States, represented a potentially tricky opener for Roberto Martinez’s side and proved to be just that.

The second half was more even with both sides generating chances but unable to score.

Belgium can now book a Round of 16 ticket with a victory against Morocco on Sunday, while Canada face Croatia on the same day.

