Ben Stokes signs England deal until 2027 Ashes | Cricket News

  • আপডেট সময়: মঙ্গলবার, ৪ নভেম্বর, ২০২৫
Ben Stokes has signed a new two-year central contract that will keep him with England until the end of the 2027 home Ashes series (Getty Images)

NEW DELHI: Ben Stokes has signed a new two-year central contract that will keep him with England until the end of the 2027 home Ashes series, the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) announced on Tuesday. The Test captain’s previous deal was set to expire next year.Stokes, along with pace bowler Jofra Archer and promising young batter Jacob Bethell, is among 14 players to receive two-year contracts from the ECB. Another 12 players have been handed one-year deals.The 34-year-old all-rounder, who has had a history of injuries, has not played any cricket since July due to a shoulder problem. However, he is expected to be fit in time for the first Test of the five-match Ashes series against Australia, starting November 21 in Perth.Meanwhile, Jonny Bairstow’s central contract has not been renewed, and spinner Jack Leach has also missed out after slipping out of contention.Rob Key, managing director of England men’s cricket, said the new contracts were structured to reflect both the depth of talent and the need for balance across formats.“We have awarded two-year deals to our multi-format players, so we can manage their workloads responsibly and give them the stability they need to perform across formats,” he said.“We have also secured a number of white-ball players on longer agreements to help us plan effectively around the growing franchise calendar and ensure England remains their priority.”





