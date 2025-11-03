Bhangra takes over! Harmanpreet Kaur steals show before collecting World Cup trophy from ICC chair Jay Shah – Watch | Cricket News

Harmanpreet Kaur and Jay Shah (Video grab)

NEW DELHI: On the night the Women in Blue were crowned World Champions, it wasn’t just the cricket that captured hearts — it was a moment of respect, humility, and celebration that defined India’s triumph. As captain Harmanpreet Kaur walked up to receive the ICC Women’s World Cup trophy from ICC chair Jay Shah at Mumbai’s DY Patil Stadium, what happened next — and what didn’t — stole the show.Go Beyond The Boundary with our YouTube channel. SUBSCRIBE NOW!After a warm handshake, Harmanpreet, true to Indian tradition, instinctively began to bow down to touch Shah’s feet — a gesture of reverence and gratitude. But Shah immediately stopped her with a gentle nod, signaling “no.” The exchange lasted barely a second, but it became the emotional highlight of the night, winning hearts across the nation. Fans flooded social media with praise, calling it a moment that perfectly embodied Indian values — respect meeting humility in the grandest sporting arena.WATCH: Harmanpreet Kaur’s respecful gesture and the celebration Moments later, the atmosphere transformed from emotional to electric. Harmanpreet, now holding the gleaming trophy, posed briefly with the ICC chair before turning to her jubilant teammates — and then the bhangra began. The Indian skipper playfully teased her teammates by pretending to lift the trophy before hoisting it high, setting off an explosion of fireworks, cheers, and tears. Each player took turns raising the trophy, every lift accompanied by leaps of joy, laughter, and unbridled emotion.It was the perfect ending to India’s long wait for World Cup glory. Harmanpreet’s fearless side outclassed South Africa by 52 runs to clinch their first-ever ICC Women’s World Cup title, finally burying the heartbreaks of 2005 and 2017. India’s 298 for 7 — powered by Shafali Verma’s 87 and Deepti Sharma’s all-round brilliance (55 and 5/39) — proved too much for the Proteas, despite Laura Wolvaardt’s valiant 101.As the confetti rained down and bhangra took over, India’s women had not just lifted a trophy — they had lifted a nation’s spirit, writing a golden chapter in the history of Indian cricket.