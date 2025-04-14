Big blow for Punjab Kings! Coach James Hopes gives an update on Lockie Ferguson’s injury

Lockie Ferguson (Pic credit: IPL)

Punjab Kings have been dealt a major blow mid-season with fast bowler Lockie Ferguson unlikely to return for the remainder of IPL 2025 . PBKS fast bowling coach James Hopes confirmed on Sunday that the Kiwi speedster is out “indefinitely” after suffering a serious injury during the clash against Sunrisers Hyderabad.

“Ferguson is out indefinitely, and us getting him back by the end of the tournament is a very low percentage. I think he’s done a real decent injury to himself,” Hopes said ahead of Punjab’s match against Kolkata Knight Riders .

Ferguson managed to bowl just two deliveries before pulling up, clutching his left thigh and walking off the field in visible discomfort. While the franchise has not specified the exact nature of the injury, early indications suggest it could be a significant muscle strain.

The 33-year-old New Zealander had been playing a crucial role for PBKS in the middle overs, picking up five wickets in four appearances this season. His absence creates a big void in the pace attack as Punjab look to maintain momentum in what has been a topsy-turvy campaign — three wins and two losses from five games.

Punjab Kings still have overseas replacements in Australian Xavier Bartlett and Afghan all-rounder Azmatullah Omarzai. Among Indian options, Vijaykumar Vyshak and Yash Thakur remain in contention, with Vyshak having impressed earlier in the season.

Ferguson’s latest injury continues a troubling trend after recent hamstring and calf issues, further clouding his 2025 cricket calendar.