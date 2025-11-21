শুক্রবার, ২১ নভেম্বর ২০২৫, ০২:০৮ অপরাহ্ন
খেলাধুলা

Big Blow for South Africa! Star player ruled out a day before Guwahati Test | Cricket News

  শুক্রবার, ২১ নভেম্বর, ২০২৫
Big Blow for South Africa! Star player ruled out a day before Guwahati Test | Cricket News


South Africa’s Kagiso Rabada, third left, celebrates with teammates (AP Photo/Anjum Naveed)

South Africa have been dealt another major setback ahead of the second Test in Guwahati, with premier fast bowler Kagiso Rabada officially sidelined. Rabada, who injured his ribs during a training session before the Kolkata Test, has still not regained full fitness and will miss the match starting Saturday. Proteas captain Temba Bavuma confirmed the development during his pre-match media interaction. “Kagiso has been ruled out of the second Test,” Bavuma stated, noting that the pacer had also missed the series opener, which South Africa won by 30 runs. Bavuma said the surface at the Barsapara Stadium appeared more traditional in nature compared to the spicy Eden Gardens pitch. “This wicket looks fresher and should behave more consistently than Kolkata. It’s a typical sub-continental track where batters enjoy the first two days before the spinners take over,” he observed. The South African camp will take a final call on Rabada’s replacement on Saturday morning. Guwahati is hosting a Test for the first time, adding another layer of unpredictability for both sides. The ongoing India vs South Africa Test in Guwahati carries an early start time of 9:00 am IST, instead of the usual 9:30 am, to align with the region’s early sunrise and sunset. On the Indian front, the BCCI confirmed that Rishabh Pant will lead the side, with regular captain Shubman Gill released from the squad to fully recover from the neck spasm he suffered during the first Test. Pant, serving as vice-captain for the series, will take over for the must-win fixture as India attempt to draw level in the two-match contest.





