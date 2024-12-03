Border-Gavaskar Trophy: ’36 all out?’: Alex Carey reveals what Australia is expecting in Adelaide Test against India | Cricket News

Alex Carey during a press conference at Adelaide Oval. (Photo by Mark Brake/Getty Images)

NEW DELHI: Australian wicketkeeper-batter Alex Carey stated ahead of Australia’s pink-ball Adelaide Test match against India that the team does not anticipate a repeat of India’s 36 all-out disaster from the previous pink-ball Test at the same venue back in 2020. He also backed his team to recover from a crushing defeat in Perth.

The Adelaide Test will begin on December 6 and India will have a psychological advantage over the Australians, who lost the first Test by 295 runs at Perth’s Optus Stadium.

Border-Gavaskar Trophy

The visitors would, however, be trying to get past the memories of the 2020 Adelaide pink-ball Test, which began that series on a terrible note when they were bundled out for their lowest Test score of 36 runs.

In the second innings, Josh Hazlewood (5/8) and Pat Cummins (4/21) ran amok over the Indian lineup, setting up an easy chase of 90 runs.

Shubman Gill starts batting in nets after recovering from thumb injury

Speaking about the possibility of Australia repeating such a fantastic bowling performance, Carey said during the pre-match press conference, “There are obviously amazing days in cricketing history. But no, we do not go out there expecting to do that again. We have a process and a plan and try to execute.

And whatever happens, happens. But I was not here for that Test match. I tried to get in, but I missed it. It happened too quickly. But yeah, we are excited. I think we should take a lot and we do take a lot of confidence out of our record with pink ball cricket. It does not mean we will have the success. But I think our methods, our style of play and the experience we have in this group will bounce back from Perth,” he added.

After Hazlewood’s remarks regarding hitters’ performances during the Perth Test, there were rumors of rift within the team, which the keeper-batter denied. According to Carey, the team is cohesive and the batters are motivated to improve.

“Look, I think if you ask the batters, we all want to perform better. And, you know, cricketers, you go out there to score 100. And if you do not do that, I think you are at times disappointed. But, yeah, we are a very united group. We all do get the opportunity to bat. And we are all keen to continue to put those big runs on the board. And I trust the guys to do that. So, excited for them to see them here with another opportunity,” he said.

The notion of a divide within the Australia camp began when seasoned pacer Josh Hazlewood, on Day 3, said, “You probably have to ask one of the batters that question. I’m sort of relaxing and trying to get a bit of physio and a bit of treatment, and I’m probably looking mostly towards the next Test and what plans we can do against these batters.”

After hearing Hazlewood’s comment, former Australia star Adam Gilchrist gave his take during Fox Sports coverage and said, “That to me tells me there is potentially a divided change room I don’t know if there is. I might be reading too much into that.”

Speaking about the team’s tactics to tackle Indian pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah, Carey said, “He is obviously a fantastic bowler, has been for a number of years. Our batters are world-class as well (10:15) and always find ways to come up with solutions. And we have had a look at him now, so hopefully we can combat that first, second spell, get him bowling a little bit deeper in the innings. With an older ball, (10:31) we saw Travis (Head) sort of a bit of a counterpunch.”

“So I trust our batters will find a way. Not only Bumrah, they played a couple of other debutants (Harshit Rana and Nitish Kumar Reddy) who bowled well as well,” he added.

In contrast to the team’s feelings, Carey stated that the response to the first Test loss has been fairly strong.

“But we know over four, five test matches, we keep rocking up and playing our style of cricket. We will have the success. We have had that success to, I guess, call upon the method does work. So, you know, like I said, we are calm internally. We are excited to get back out and play and play a better style of cricket. And we have got that opportunity come Friday,” he signed off.



Stay updated with the latest from IPL Auction 2025, including the final squads of all 10 teams – MI, CSK, RCB, GT, RR, KKR, DC, PBKS, SRH, and LSG. Don’t miss the latest updates on our Live Cricket Score page.