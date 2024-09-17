Border Gavaskar Trophy: 36 all out! Ravichandran Ashwin reveals what Ravi Shastri did after Team India’s historic low | Cricket News

Rapid Fire With Ravichandran Ashwin

NEW DELHI: Veteran Indian spinner Ravichandran Ashwin opened up about the mood in the dressing room after their appalling 36 all out in the first Test match against Australia in Adelaide in 2020.During the first Test of the Border Gavaskar Trophy 2020-21 in Adelaide, Team India was skittled for their lowest over score in Tests, marking one of the darkest periods in their cricketing history.India had a 53-run lead over Australia in the first innings before this. This gave Australia a target of 90 runs, which they easily met to lead the four-match series 1-0.In a video posted on Vimal Kumar’s official YouTube channel, Ashwin disclosed that even though the squad players were down and not even thinking of winning the series, the team’s head coach at the time, Ravi Shastri, uplifted the spirits by setting up a karaoke session and singing a few Hindi songs himself.“We were not thinking about a series win because we were just bowled out for 36. The mood in the dressing room was a bit own. Ravi Bhai organised a team dinner. He arranged for karaoke, he started singing. He sang old Hindi songs. Everybody joined in,” said Ashwin.After the first Test, captain Virat Kohli was getting ready to head out to be with his wife, Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma, for the birth of their first child, Ashwin recalled. The team maintained “small targets” after losing the opening Test by an embarrassing eight wickets.“We were in a bubble, Virat was also getting ready to return. We were just focussing on doing well in the next Test in Melbourne. We kept small targets,” said Ashwin, as per ANI.

Following India’s crushing setback, what transpired was a plot straight out of a movie. Under the captaincy of Ajinkya Rahane, who took over for Virat in the next three Test matches, the team did not let up and instead produced some inspiring, encouraging cricket.

In the last Test, India handed Australia their first defeat at the Gabba in around 32 years, setting up a remarkable 2-1 series win. Every obstacle thrown at them was overcome by the squad.

On November 22, Australia and India will play their first Test match of this year’s Border Gavaskar series in Perth.

The thrilling day-night format will be present in the second Test, which is slated to take place at Adelaide Oval from December 6 to 10. Following that, fans will focus on The Gabba in Brisbane for the third Test, which is scheduled for December 14-18.

The series will reach its penultimate stage with the traditional Boxing Day Test, which is scheduled for December 26 to 30 at Melbourne’s illustrious Melbourne Cricket Ground .

The series finale, the fifth and final Test, which promises to be a dramatic end to a thrilling match, will take place at the Sydney Cricket Ground from January 3 to January 7.