‘Bowlers fought back brilliantly’: Twitter erupts with congratulatory messages after India’s thrilling win | Cricket News

NEW DELHI: Fifties from Virat Kohli (64*) and KL Rahul (50) followed by superb bowling helped India clinch a 5-run victory over Bangladesh via DLS method in a rain-hit Group 2 clash of the Super 12 match at the ICC T20 World Cup in Adelaide on Wednesday.In a rain-curtailed 16-over match, Litton Das lit up Bangladesh’s chase with his 60 coming off 27 balls but the batter failed to guide his team home. For India Arshdeep Singh and Hardik Pandya bagged two wickets each.

With three wins in four matches, India are the Group 2 table topper with six points. As soon as India sealed the thriller, social media platform Twitter started flooding with congratulatory messages.

