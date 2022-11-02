‘Bowlers fought back brilliantly’: Twitter erupts with congratulatory messages after India’s thrilling win | Cricket News

In a rain-curtailed 16-over match, Litton Das lit up Bangladesh’s chase with his 60 coming off 27 balls but the batter failed to guide his team home. For India Arshdeep Singh and Hardik Pandya bagged two wickets each.
With three wins in four matches, India are the Group 2 table topper with six points. As soon as India sealed the thriller, social media platform Twitter started flooding with congratulatory messages.
Many congratulations India on a wonderful win. At the rain break, it was firmly Bangladesh’s game but the bowlers f… https://t.co/OunyQp4gdY
— Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) 1667391715000
Well done #TeamIndia! Keep going strong. 🇮🇳 💪🏻 💙 👍🏻 #T20WorldCup #INDvBAN
— Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) 1667394263000
A close game that but the Indian bowlers were magnificent after the rain break backed by some brilliant fielding an… https://t.co/C8g3dlVV2N
— VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) 1667391926000
There is something special about green jersey that it brings the best out of us. An absolute thriller and an amazin… https://t.co/To7ilgaKnh
— Amit Mishra (@MishiAmit) 1667392045000
Congratulations #TeamIndia for the splendid victory against Bangladesh. Fantastic batting by @imVkohli, @klrahul &… https://t.co/UZpIwunFMk
— Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) 1667392278000
Bangladesh gave it their all, but India reign in Adelaide 🙌#T20WorldCup | #INDvBAN | 📝: https://t.co/vDRjKeeGvf https://t.co/EOMtLYt3zb
— ICC (@ICC) 1667391937000
Quite a thrilling win for #TeamIndia. Their batting was simply brilliant. The attacking approach was good to see. B… https://t.co/1zE1umtdVu
— Mithali Raj (@M_Raj03) 1667393481000
Congratulations on the massive victory #Teamindia What an intense match it was. India got back in the game with a m… https://t.co/f6Fjj3pwXA
— Suresh Raina🇮🇳 (@ImRaina) 1667392842000
Let’s dance… team india ❤️ 🇮🇳
— Irfan Pathan (@IrfanPathan) 1667391415000
Arshdeep, World Cup hero..
— Mohammad Kaif (@MohammadKaif) 1667391674000
This WC not for the faint hearted 😅 #INDvBAN #T20WorldCup https://t.co/q7x593Yfok
— Wasim Jaffer (@WasimJaffer14) 1667391698000
Top of the Table. Very well done #TeamIndia 🇮🇳 Fantastic victory ✌️ #INDvBAN #T20WorldCup
— S.Badrinath (@s_badrinath) 1667392124000
And breathe!Back on 🔝 of Group 2️⃣ with ☝️game left! 💪#PlayBold #TeamIndia #INDvBAN #T20WorldCup https://t.co/lPmiGULtHC
— Royal Challengers Bangalore (@RCBTweets) 1667391948000