Boxer Nishant Dev enters quarterfinals of 71kg men’s boxing in Paris Olympics | Paris Olympics 2024 News

NEW DELHI: India’s Nishant Dev on Wednesday advanced to the quarterfinals in the boxing 71kg men’s competition, defeating Jose Gabriel Rodriguez Tenorio of Ecuador at the Paris Olympics.

Dev edged Rodriguez 3-2 via a split decision.

Starting aggressively, Dev landed straight and precise punches to comfortably secure the first round.

However, his Ecuadorian opponent saved his best for the final round, posing a significant challenge as Dev appeared a bit tired.

Despite the late surge from Rodriguez, Dev managed to defend his score and secured his place in the last-eight round.









