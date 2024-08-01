বৃহস্পতিবার , ১ আগস্ট ২০২৪ | ১৭ই শ্রাবণ, ১৪৩১ বঙ্গাব্দ
  খেলাধুলা

Boxer Nishant Dev enters quarterfinals of 71kg men's boxing in Paris Olympics | Paris Olympics 2024 News

আগস্ট ১, ২০২৪ ২:০২ পূর্বাহ্ণ
Boxer Nishant Dev enters quarterfinals of 71kg men’s boxing in Paris Olympics | Paris Olympics 2024 News

NEW DELHI: India’s Nishant Dev on Wednesday advanced to the quarterfinals in the boxing 71kg men’s competition, defeating Jose Gabriel Rodriguez Tenorio of Ecuador at the Paris Olympics.
Dev edged Rodriguez 3-2 via a split decision.
Starting aggressively, Dev landed straight and precise punches to comfortably secure the first round.
However, his Ecuadorian opponent saved his best for the final round, posing a significant challenge as Dev appeared a bit tired.
Despite the late surge from Rodriguez, Dev managed to defend his score and secured his place in the last-eight round.





