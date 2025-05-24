‘Boy with a dream, guided by a father with a mission’: Former India cricketer hails Shubman Gill on becoming Test captain | Cricket News

Shubman Gill has been appointed as the captain of the Indian Test cricket team, as announced on Saturday. Despite questions about his Test cricket record, the 25-year-old’s elevation to captaincy has received support from cricket pundits, considering his demonstrated maturity, composure under pressure, and leadership skills displayed while captaining Gujarat Titans in the Indian Premier League.The appointment comes following the retirement of former Test captains Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli from the red-ball format last month, though both will continue playing 50-over cricket. Gill will become India’s 37th Test captain, with Rishabh Pant serving as vice-captain for the upcoming England tour.Chairman of selectors Ajit Agarkar expressed confidence in Gill’s appointment, citing his recent progress as a key factor.“You don’t pick captains for one or two tours. You want to invest in something that will help us go forward. You are hoping it’s the right call. You are seeing progress in the last year or two. It is going to be as tough as it gets. Maybe he’ll have to learn on the job. But we are very confident, and that is the reason we have picked him,” Agarkar said.

Former Indian cricketer Siddarth Kaul shared a heartfelt message congratulating Gill on social media platform X.“Bhai, I’ve seen you from your U-19 days to becoming the Test captain – your journey is truly inspiring. Built on hard work, honesty, and passion for the game, this achievement also reflects your father’s vision, discipline, and sacrifices. A boy with a dream, guided by a father with a mission – today, you lead India with pride. Congratulations, Captain. The journey is just getting started,” Kaul wrote.Quiz: Who’s that IPL player?While there are some technical aspects that need attention, Gill’s short international career has showcased his ability to handle pressure situations effectively.His appointment represents a significant change in Indian cricket leadership, as he takes over from veteran players who have recently stepped away from Test cricket.



