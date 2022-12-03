Cameroon vs Brazil Highlights: Brazil top Group G despite losing 0-1 to Cameroon | Football News

|

|

NEW DELHI: Five-time champions Brazil were shocked by Cameroon in their final group game of the FIFA World Cup 2022 on Saturday. Cameroon became the first African side to defeat Brazil in a World Cup, registering a 1-0 win at Lusail stadium with a late winner.Vincent Aboubakar scored the winner in the 92nd minute, and a minute later was sent off after getting a second yellow card for removing shirt during the celebration. But the result did not change the fate of the two sides.Brazil, who were already qualified for the last 16 before the game, finished as the Group G topper with six points, ahead of Switzerland, who defeated Serbia 3-2 in the other group game, on goal difference. Cameroon ended their campaign with four points and third placed finish in the group. Serbia went out at the bottom with just one point.The game was dominated by the second-string Brazil, with coach Tite making as many as nine changes in his starting line-up, but they failed to score a goal despite making 21 attempts on goal with seven on target and having enjoyed 65% possession.

Brazil will face Group H runners-up South Korea, who beat Portugal 2-1, in the next round.

Cameroon, whose last win at the World Cup was in 2002 against Saudi Arabia, were on the back foot for most of the match but sprung to life at the death. Aboubakar powered a header past Ederson.

The match played out in a relatively subdued atmosphere in the cavernous Lusail Stadium, the tournament’s biggest venue, with Brazil’s reserves eager to impress but Tite’s side unable to assert their usual flair.

Gabriel Martinelli was Brazil’s liveliest player and nearly put the five-time champions ahead in the 14th minute when he was picked out by Fred’s ball over the top, but the Arsenal forward’s header drew a fine reaction save from Devis Epassy .

Cameroon offered nearly no attacking threat until the first half injury time, when Nicolas Moumi Ngamaleu’s cross was met with a powerful downward header by Bryan Mbeumo that Ederson clawed away one-handed at full stretch.

Tite had seen enough and made a triple change soon after the interval, bringing on Marquinho for the injured Alex Telles, and replacing Rodrygo and Fred with Everton Ribeiro and Bruno Guimaraes.

The substitutes stirred Brazil into a sudden flurry of chances with Epassy forced into action three times in as many minutes.

First, Martinelli stung the Cameroon keeper’s palms with a snap shot in the 56th minute.

Next, Eder Militao tried his luck from the ensuing corner coaxing a fumble out of the Cameroon keeper, who recovered to scramble the ball out to safety, before the lively Antony got in on the act, forcing Epassy into a diving save to keep out his curling effort.

Tite sent on Pedro in the 64th minute and Rafinha in the 79th as Brazil sought to save their perfect record in the group, but Cameroon clung on until Aboubakar arrived in the right place at the right time to seize his moment.

