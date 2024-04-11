‘Captain has the hardest job to speak…’: Sanju Samson after suffering first defeat in IPL 2024 | Cricket News

NEW DELHI: Gujarat Titans handed Rajasthan Royals their first defeat of the IPL 2024 after clinching a thrilling three-wicket victory in a gripping encounter in Jaipur on Wednesday.Riyan Parag’s explosive 76 and Sanju Samson ‘s unbeaten 68 guided Rajasthan Royals to a formidable total of 196 for three, with the duo stitching a sensational 130-run partnership.However, Gujarat Titans faced an uphill battle at 157 for six in 17.3 overs during their chase.Yet, Rashid Khan ‘s unbeaten 24 and Rahul Tewatia’s 22 proved crucial as they orchestrated a remarkable comeback, steering GT to victory on the final delivery of the innings.GT skipper Shubman Gill showcased his prowess with a commanding 44-ball 72, playing a pivotal role in his team’s successful chase. The match showcased thrilling performances from both sides, ultimately culminating in Gujarat Titans’ dramatic triumph over Rajasthan Royals.

After losing the match on the last ball, RR skipper Samson expressed the difficulty of facing questions about what went wrong in the game. He acknowledged that it’s one of the toughest moments for a skipper.

“(On where they lost) The last ball of the game (laughs). To be honest, it is very hard to speak at this moment. The captain has the hardest job in the league to speak after losing the game and to tell where we lost is tough. Maybe after a few hours, I can tell,” Samson said.

Samson opined that they will take this defeat in their stride and will move on. He also praised GT for their all-round performance on the field.

“You have to give credit to the Gujarat Titans the way they batted, bowled and fielded. We will learn from this and move on. (On the score) When I was batting, I thought something around 180 would be a fighting score. I thought 197 was a winning score. There was no dew and the wicket was a bit dry and low.

With our bowling attack, we should have done it but they batted well. It was not easy to go hard enough at the start of our innings. We paced our innings well. 197 at Jaipur, without dew, you will take it any day,” he concluded.