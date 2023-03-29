বুধবার , ২৯ মার্চ ২০২৩ | ১৫ই চৈত্র, ১৪২৯ বঙ্গাব্দ
  1. অর্থনীতি
  2. আইন-আদালত
  3. আন্তর্জাতিক
  4. ক্যারিয়ার
  5. খেলাধুলা
  6. জাতীয়
  7. তরুণ উদ্যোক্তা
  8. ধর্ম
  9. নারী ও শিশু
  10. প্রবাস সংবাদ
  11. প্রযুক্তি
  12. প্রেস বিজ্ঞপ্তি
  13. বহি বিশ্ব
  14. বাংলাদেশ
  15. বিনোদন
  /  খেলাধুলা

Captaincy is nothing new to me, claims newly-appointed KKR skipper Nitish Rana | Cricket News

প্রতিবেদক
bdnewstimes
মার্চ ২৯, ২০২৩ ৫:৪৩ পূর্বাহ্ণ
1680047027 photo


NEW DELHI: Newly-appointed Kolkata Knight Riders skipper Nitish Rana was quite confident in his first media appearance as he made it clear that captaincy is nothing new to him and he is ready for the responsibility given to him and will deliver results for the side in the upcoming IPL.
“I have been playing the leadership role for the last 2-3 years, it’s just that I got the captaincy tag but it’s nothing new to me. I like to take responsibility and, hopefully, I will be able to deliver,” Nitish said in a press conference in Kolkata on Tuesday.
“There is responsibility and I like to take responsibility. I don’t like to follow anyone. I want to lead the side my way and take the team forward.
“Man management is important because at the end of the day, it is a game of cricket,” he added.

KKR coach Chandrakant Pandit is ready for the new season and is optimistic about his team’s chance in the upcoming IPL.
“Obviously this is a different challenge because you have renowned international players to work with, I always like challenges, so let’s see how it goes,” he said.
Asked about the newly-introduced ‘Impact Rule’, he said, “Obviously we have been working on it and it’s challenging for coaches and captains. But we are very much prepared for this.”

4
taboola.com,1209195,DIRECT,c228e6794e811952 spotx.tv,71451,RESELLER spotxchange.com,71451,RESELLER pubmatic.com,156307,RESELLER appnexus.com,3364,RESELLER indexexchange.com,183756,RESELLER contextweb.com,560382,RESELLER tremorhub.com,z87wm,RESELLER rubiconproject.com,16698,RESELLER openx.com,539154393,RESELLER freewheel.tv,799921,RESELLER smartadserver.com,3563,RESELLER beachfront.com,13749,RESELLER emxdgt.com,1643,RESELLER improvedigital.com,1577,RESELLER video.unrulymedia.com,1166984029,RESELLER inmobi.com,a985e39014a94721a8e97c929d32ef9d,RESELLER pubnative.net,1007180,RESELLER smaato.com,1100047487,RESELLER synacor.com,82376,RESELLER sonobi.com,9a1db44c9c,RESELLER yahoo.com,59189,RESELLER imds.tv,82376,RESELLER yahoo.com,59177,RESELLER vidoomy.com,2717565,RESELLER

Talking about Rana, who has been entrusted with captaincy duties this season after regular skipper Shreyas Iyer was sidelined due to a back problem, Pandit said, “He has been with KKR for so many years. He has been playing domestic cricket for so many years. There is a saying that all boxes need to be ticked and he has done that. So, he has been given the responsibility. It was a collective decision, which came out of confidence.”
Rana, on his part said that time will tell about his captaincy qualities.
“Everybody has a different style of captaincy. There is something to learn from everyone, but for my style you will have to wait and see and talk about it,” he said.
(With PTI inputs)





Source link

বিডিনিউজে সর্বশেষ

wm ctg dflb bdfh dbvdv
চবি ভিসি’র মেয়ের বিরুদ্ধে অভিযোগ করে বিপাকে অবসরপ্রাপ্ত শিক্ষক
বাংলাদেশ
1680047027 photo
Captaincy is nothing new to me, claims newly-appointed KKR skipper Nitish Rana | Cricket News
খেলাধুলা
jhalmuri 6
ঝালমুড়ি তো খান…! ইংরেজি অর্থ জানেন? বলতে গিয়ে ঘেমে-নেয়ে হিমশিম অধিকাংশই! এবার পালা আপনার!
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
jaya bachchan madhuri priyanka chopra
Jaya Reacts to Kunal’s ‘Madhuri…Leprous Prostitute’ Line; Priyanka Got ‘Tired of Politics’ in Bollywood
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ

বিডিনিউজে জনপ্রিয়

shutterstock 1814846240 16618592364x3 2
Smartphones With 108MP Camera: ভারী DSLR কেন? যখন এই ফোনগুলো দিচ্ছে ১০৮ এমপি ক্যামেরা! দেখে নিন
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
website ban
orders-67-porn-websites-to-be-blocked-for-violating-it-rules-2021 | আইন উল্লঙ্ঘন, আরও ৬৭ পর্ন ওয়েবসাইট ব্লক করল ভারত সরকার – News18 Bangla
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
Make
Durga Puja 2022, দুর্গাপুজো ২০২২, Anubrata mondal village puja,   – News18 Bangla
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
1662137428 photo
England’s Jonny Bairstow ruled out of T20 World Cup through injury | Cricket News
খেলাধুলা

সর্বশেষ - খেলাধুলা

সর্বোচ্চ পঠিত - খেলাধুলা

আপনার জন্য নির্বাচিত
snk1

Viral Video: সর্পযুগলের পবিত্র মিলন! অবাক হয়ে সেই দৃশ্য দেখছে কুকুরও

 wm IU Islamic university 2

ইবিতে দ্বিতীয় মেধাতালিকা প্রকাশ

 wm CCP

শতবর্ষে চীনের কমিউনিস্ট পার্টি

 food poisoning

মাঝে মাঝেই পেটে খারাপ করে? কোনটা খাবেন আর কোনটা এড়িয়ে গেলেই ভাল? – News18 Bangla

 wm ctg genarel hospital ok

জেনারেল হাসপাতালকে মেডিকেল কলেজ করার সম্ভাব্যতা যাচাই শুরু

 1679152215 photo

‘Powerful BCCI has big clout’: PCB chief Najam Sethi on Asia Cup hosting issue ahead of ACC and ICC meetings | Cricket News

 wm CTG Chatra Union 26 April 2022

সব শিক্ষাপ্রতিষ্ঠানে ছাত্র ইউনিয়নকে ছড়িয়ে পড়ার আহ্বান

 19 7

প্রাণনাশের ভয়ে কোতয়ালি থানার দ্বারস্থ তরুণী – Corporate Sangbad

 1633921793 photo

IPL 2021: Don’t have words to describe how we are feeling, says Rishabh Pant after defeat | Cricket News

 received 579991319861395

কনটেন্ট