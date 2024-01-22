Carlos Alcaraz storms into Australian Open quarter-final against Alexander Zverev | Tennis News

NEW DELHI: Carlos Alcaraz swiftly advanced to the Australian Open quarter-final in Melbourne on Monday, setting the stage for a clash with Alexander Zverev .Alcaraz secured the win with a decisive scoreline of 6-4, 6-4, 6-0 in just one hour and 49 minutes.In a commanding straight-set victory over unseeded Serbian Miomir Kecmanovic, the second seed, considered a formidable contender against defending champion Novak Djokovic , showcased a dominant performance without facing a single break point.

The Spaniard, who opted to skip any competitive tennis before the first Grand Slam of the year, expressed satisfaction, stating that he executed his game plan perfectly.

“I pushed him to the limit in every ball, every point,” he said. “He has played a lot of tough matches before this one, so probably physically he wasn’t 100 percent.

“I could take my chances in every set and it was a pretty good match for myself.

“I’m feeling better and better every day. Every match I play here on Rod Laver (Arena) I feel more comfortable. Pleasure to play here, amazing court.”

In his inaugural appearance in the last 16 at Melbourne Park, the 20-year-old Alcaraz quickly found his rhythm, securing an early break in the third game.

The second set proceeded with both players holding their serves until the seventh game when Alcaraz broke once again, securing a crucial two-set lead.

The third set turned into a dominant display as the Spanish sensation elevated his game. A skillful drop shot set up match point, and a powerful serve sealed the victory.

While Alcaraz has yet to face a substantial challenge, he has displayed glimpses of his top-notch form in Melbourne. In Monday’s match, he impressively won 83 percent of his first-serve points, capitalized on five of nine break points, and unleashed 43 winners.

The Australian Open is not only a quest for the title but also a battle for the number one ranking. Defending champion Djokovic has already asserted his dominance, conceding only three games in his fourth-round match on Sunday.

(With AFP inputs)